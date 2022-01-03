Storm Arwen: Full scale of damage reported in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire revealed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Councils in Tayside and Fife have revealed the scale of damage that they dealt with in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Winds of more than 90mph battered the region in November in what was one of the worst storms in living memory.

It led to roofs coming off buildings, dozens of trees falling and even a driving range in Dundee collapsed under the pressure of the hurricane-force gusts.

The Courier can now reveal the extent of the damage reported in the days after the storm.

But the true financial cost of dealing with the damage is still being determined.

Fife Council received 108 reports of damage related to Storm Arwen. The most common incidents involved the removal of storm-damaged trees, work to deal with overhanging or damaged trees, and carrying out inspections on trees.

Information obtained by The Courier shows that in Dundee, the council dealt with at least 52 incidents between November 26 and December 2.

The most common call-outs involved damage to buildings and structures, branches in people’s gardens or in the street, bins being blown over or away, damage to fences and broken branches hanging off trees.

But asked how much these incidents cost to deal with, Dundee City Council said in a freedom of information response: “This information is not recorded. Not yet in a position to accurately determine full costs.”

Fewer incidents were dealt with in Perth and Kinross, where the council received 13 reports about damage in the week after Storm Arwen.

These included a lightning conductor hanging off the side of a building, damaged fencing, trees being blown over, Perspex panels coming loose and damage to a roller shutter door.

Perth and Kinross Council also says the full financial costs are still being determined.

It said: “At this point in time Perth and Kinross have yet to receive any invoices as it is too early and work is still being undertaken, therefore this information is not held.

“For PPP [Public-Private Partnership] schools – totals cannot be provided as Axiom/Mitie repair the fabric of the building.

“Costs for this type of damage are covered under the Public Private Partnership Unitary Charge and as such there is no additional cost to the council.”

It means that in total, councils in Tayside and Fife dealt with at least 173 incidents following the storm.

Storm insurance bill could reach tens of millions of pounds

The Courier submitted a request for information to Angus Council but it is yet to respond.

It was suggested in the wake of Storm Arwen that it could result in a UK insurance bill worth tens of millions of pounds.

Energy firms have also promised to increase compensation payments to customers in Tayside and Fife that were left without electricity for several days after the extreme weather hit.

The clean-up operation following the storm is still continuing in forested areas.