Storm Arwen power cut compensation to be increased

Householders who faced power cuts during Storm Arwen will receive extra compensation, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has pledged.

The energy provider announced on Tuesday an additional 20% will be added to all compensation payments made to customers left without power during the storm.

The company has also chosen to wave the previous £700 compensation cap, meaning those worst affected by the blackout could receive as much as £1,260.

Overall, SSEN customers will receive £2.5 million in compensation.

Other energy companies, such as SP Energy Networks, have also promised to make goodwill payments.

SSEN managing director Chris Burchell said: ““The intensity and impact of Storm Arwen brought many challenges to SSEN, but I fully recognise the challenges faced by the communities we serve have been even greater.

“I’d like to thank customers for their patience as our teams worked tirelessly to restore power and also to recognise the support we received from our community partners to help protect those customers most in need.

“We recognise this is an exceptional situation and are making a fair and proportionate goodwill increase to the standard compensation available for customers, supporting those most affected.

“This 20% enhancement will be paid automatically and combined with lifting the payment cap, for those last to be reconnected, will result in an additional payment of £560.”

£500,000 for resilience fund

The firm has also vowed to add an extra £500,000 to its 2022 Resilient Communities Fund to help prepare communities for future blackouts.

The decision comes after politicians called for the energy company to be more prepared for future storms.

Ofgem review into storm handling

Government regulators Ofgem have also announced that they will be conducting a review into energy supplier’s handling of the storm.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, has asked residents come forward and share their experiences for the review.

He said: “I am encouraging residents in Perthshire to come forward to share their experiences, so they can be fed into the review by Ofgem.

“This is a good opportunity for those who were affected by the storm to get their point of view across.

“I know that there was a great community spirit shown in many areas of Perthshire following the storm, with villages and communities opening up impromptu resilience centres.

“I also must praise the speed of response from Perth and Kinross Council staff who helped vulnerable residents who were struggling to cope following the storm.

“This review by Ofgem is very welcome as they will speak to and seek input from customers who were directly affected – particularly those that had to endure long power outages, as well as local authorities.”

The Ofgem report will be published next spring.