Shocking Tentsmuir images reveal scale of Storm Arwen damage – track woodland clean up work across Fife and Tayside here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Shocking Tentsmuir images reveal scale of Storm Arwen damage – track woodland clean up work across Fife and Tayside here

By Scott Milne
December 23 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 24 2021, 12.09pm
Storm Arwen woods
A ravaged Tentsmuir, looking north west.

Storm Arwen battered our woods — and it might take a year before all of them are cleared.

Fallen trees are now a common sight in some of our most popular walking spots. It is estimated the storm affected eight million trees across Scotland.

Tentsmuir Forest is one of most popular spots for walkers, cyclists and horse riders in north east Fife. The above photo shows the scale of damage to that woodland alone.

Some sections of the forest, such as the area east of the Morton Lochs National Nature Reserve car park, is likely to remain closed until autumn next year, a spokesman warned.

Storm Arwen woods
Tentsmuir, looking east.

Some woods, of course, have fared better.

We are mapping the damage brought by the ferocious winds, and keeping track on the work to repair them.

The map below will be updated to reflect when fallen trees have been removed, paths cleared, and woods made safe for people to walk.

Many areas will need replanting, meaning our woods will not look the same for many years to come.

The race to repair our precious woodland

Officials are still creating a full picture of which woodlands needs attention first.

Land and Forestry Scotland, Confor and Scottish Forestry are working together to assess the damage and manage resources.

They are using a mapping tool which uses recorded wind strength to gauge how likely an area is to have been damage and then carrying out inspections.

damaged woodland
A blocked path at Tentsmuir Forest.

Early assessments show the most badly affected areas include Angus, Perthshire, Aberdeenshire and the Borders.

Scottish Forestry is working to “fast-track and simplify” the paperwork needed to approve tree felling and forest management.

damaged woodland
Tentsmuir.

Damaged trees – whether blown down during Storm Arwen or those at risk of collapsing afterwards as a result – will be removed. They will be taken to wood processors across Scotland.

Replanting will then take place.

Which woodlands have been damaged?

We have made our own assessment of Tentsmuir Forest, Templeton Woods, Kinnoull Hill, and part of Dunkeld and Birnam Walks.

A Woodland Trust spokeswoman said they are assessing their sites “the old fashioned way” by walking the woods.

General warnings to not enter woodlands have also been issued.

Templeton Woods is currently closed to the public.

Rangers in Dundee issued a warning that anyone visiting Templeton is “taking your life into your hands”.

Swathes of Tentsmuir has been flattened, with hundreds of trees collapsed.

If your woods has been closed or damaged, please let us know.

When will repairs take place?

We asked for timelines on when woods in Tayside and Fife damaged by Storm Arwen are likely to be repaired.

A Scottish Forestry spokesman said they did not have a full local breakdown of damaged areas yet.

He said: “We have not been able to get that far as yet.

storm arwen woods
Templeton Woods, Dundee.

“Most of the trees that have been flattened will be removed over the next year and sent to wood processors across Scotland. In time, the forests will be replanted.”

Forestry and Land Scotland, who manage Tentsmuir Forest, said the first priority is clearing access for local residents.

“After that, we will be looking at the other issues in Tenstmuir,” he said.

They expect the “most popular” paths – such as the ice house trail – to be reopened by January.

 

Dundee City Council could not confirm when Templeton Woods will reopen, but a spokesman said updates will be issued “through the usual channels at the earliest opportunity”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]