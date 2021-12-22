Storm Arwen: Tell us how badly your local woods have been damaged

An error occurred. Please try again.

Storm Arwen swept aside vast swathes of our local woodlands and forests and officials say it may take up to a year to fix the damage.

Toppled trees are blocking paths in some of the most popular walking spots in Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus.

Some woods are still closed to the public after being judged unsafe.

It has proved almost impossible to compile a detailed picture of the damage.

That is where we need your help.

How to help us map our damaged forests

For many, an appreciation of the great outdoors increased during lockdown.

With the prospect of further restrictions looming, the damaged woodland could not have come at a worse time.

But whether you are a new admirer of nature or have walked local woodlands all of your life, we could use your eyes and ears.

We want to document how much damage each woodland in Tayside and Fife has sustained. Then monitor the work to repair them.

Tayside and Fife is a big region. We have visited some of sites ourselves. But we need your help to tell us about the rest.

To that end, below is a survey we are asking you to fill out.

If you regularly visit the woods, we’d like to know how they have been affected in your area.

Have you still been able to enjoy them?

Please follow all official advice on accessing woodland at all times. Many areas of our forests remain extremely dangerous.

In some places, officials say it is as serious as a matter of life or death.

But if you are able to safely access some of your favourite walks, please let us know how they are faring and the work that may be required to put them right.

You can also contact me by emailing smilne@dctmedia.co.uk.

Thank you.