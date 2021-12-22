Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Tell us how badly your local woods have been damaged

By Scott Milne
December 22 2021, 5.14pm
damaged woodland
Tentsmuir.

Storm Arwen swept aside vast swathes of our local woodlands and forests and officials say it may take up to a year to fix the damage.

Toppled trees are blocking paths in some of the most popular walking spots in Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus.

Some woods are still closed to the public after being judged unsafe.

It has proved almost impossible to compile a detailed picture of the damage.

That is where we need your help.

How to help us map our damaged forests

For many, an appreciation of the great outdoors increased during lockdown.

With the prospect of further restrictions looming, the damaged woodland could not have come at a worse time.

But whether you are a new admirer of nature or have walked local woodlands all of your life, we could use your eyes and ears.

We want to document how much damage each woodland in Tayside and Fife has sustained. Then monitor the work to repair them.

Tayside and Fife is a big region. We have visited some of sites ourselves. But we need your help to tell us about the rest.

To that end, below is a survey we are asking you to fill out.

If you regularly visit the woods, we’d like to know how they have been affected in your area.

Have you still been able to enjoy them?

Please follow all official advice on accessing woodland at all times. Many areas of our forests remain extremely dangerous.

In some places, officials say it is as serious as a matter of life or death.

But if you are able to safely access some of your favourite walks, please let us know how they are faring and the work that may be required to put them right.

You can also contact me by emailing smilne@dctmedia.co.uk.

Thank you.

