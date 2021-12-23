Visitors to Templeton Woods ‘taking their lives into their own hands’ by visiting ravaged site

An error occurred. Please try again.

Walkers, cyclists and joggers have been warned that entering Templeton Woods is not safe and may be potentially fatal after the area was ravaged by Storm Arwen.

Dundee City Council’s rangers service took to social media to make the stark warning.

Several trees at Templeton Woods have been blown over by ferocious winds last month.

The site has been closed to the public ever since.

So serious is the risk of entering the woods, Dundee rangers have warned visiting could be a matter of life and death.

While the winds have subsided, there is still a risk of “heavy branches” plummeting to the ground.

TEMPLETON WOODS IS CLOSEDThis is a message to reiterate that Templeton Woods is closed to the public until the site… Posted by Dundee Ranger Service on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

And the chances of an ambulance reaching someone in trouble in the woods is slim.

A post on Facebook said: “Even the parts that may look safe at first sight often have very heavy branches hanging above the paths.

“If one of these falls upon you, there will also be no possible access for the emergency services.

“We can’t stress enough that you are taking your life into your hands by continuing activities like jogging, cycling and dog walking there.

“Do not enter.”

How long will Templeton Woods remain closed?

This is not known yet, but Dundee officials have called for patience while the work is carried out.

Dundee rangers warn it may be closed for “weeks from this point given the considerable work required”.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The works are ongoing. Any further information or updates will be communicated through the usual channels at the earliest opportunity.”

Storm Arwen also caused damage across the city to school grounds, parks and residential areas. Hundreds of trees were blown over.

The forestry team will focus their attention on city parks and open spaces after the Christmas period.

Councillor Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services convener, said: “The scale of damage to our city trees has been unprecedented.

“Many of our experienced forestry and greenspace officers have noted that the damage caused has been worse than anything they’ve seen in Dundee before.”

The councillor warned there is still a “large amount” of work to be done and that it’s important it is “carried out safely”.

“Therefore it could take some time to be completed,” she added.

“The council’s staff are working hard to get our outdoor areas cleared and we must be patient to allow them to do this.”

Help us map the damage to Tayside and Fife woods

We are tracking the efforts to repair our woodlands across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Arwen wreaked havoc on many woods aside from Templeton, including Tentsmuir in Fife.

We have put together a map grading the state of our woodlands, which you can see here.

However, Tayside and Fife is a large area. We have only been able to visit a handful of sites ourselves.

We would like your help. If you are a regular visitor to a woodland in Tayside and Fife, please get in touch here, or email me at smilne@dctmedia.co.uk to let us know how damaged your local woodland is.