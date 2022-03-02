Farmers offers funding for climate change mitigation training

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers, land managers and those working in a nature-based industry are being offered funding towards the cost of climate change mitigation training.

The Scottish Government’s £250,000 Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Practical Training Fund will be delivered by rural skills body Lantra Scotland.

People aged 13 and over can apply for £500 or more to cover the cost of a “climate change badge” practical or technical training course through Skillseeder – a skills sharing app.

Scottish Government said it hopes the courses on offer will provide people with the skills needed to improve soil health, undertake peatland and wetland restoration, increase biodiversity, reduce carbon footprints, and reduce waste.

“We know that we need to work together to meet our climate change ambitions, especially as we transition to sustainable agriculture in rural Scotland,” said Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon.

“So we want to empower people in our remote and rural communities by helping them get the skills required to address the emergencies facing the climate and nature and support a green recovery.”

She encouraged people to apply for support from the fund, which will closes for applications at the end of the month.

“I would encourage all those eligible to get their applications in as soon as possible to help play their part in making a difference for Scotland,” added Ms Gougeon.

Lantra Scotland director, Dr Liz Barron-Majerik, said climate change would create challenges for land-based businesses.

She said: “Being able to find and access training, specific to the needs of the individual or business, is very important.

“SkillSeeder have done a great job of ‘badging’ courses so they are easier to find, and can add more as they become available.”

Full details about SkillSeeder and the fund, including how to apply, are online at skillseeder.com/funded-training