Devastating effects of bullying on children in the short and long term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Devastating effects of bullying on children in the short and long term

Bullying is often shrugged off as a ‘normal’ part of school life. But the effects of bullying on children can be devastating.
By Rebecca McCurdy
March 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 2 2022, 7.55am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
A graphic showing a child sitting with their head on their knees, to illustrate the effects of bullying on children
Bullying can have a lifelong impact on victims and their families.

Bullying is often shrugged off as a ‘normal’ part of school life. But the effects of bullying on children can be devastating.

In the short term it can impact on victims’ schooling and social life.

However, it can also have a lifelong impact on victims’ mental health and how they view themselves, others and their education and future.

And it can impact the whole family as they struggle with supporting their child or sibling through the trauma.

The effects of bullying on children

Experts suggest that those who have been bullied are more likely to suffer from depression, low self-esteem and loneliness.

Here we outline some of the short and long term effects of bullying.

1. Mental health

Bullied young people are more likely to suffer from a range of mental health concerns including depression and anxiety.

A child sitting near a wall with the word 'help' written on it
Anxiety and depression are more common among bullying victims. Image from Shutterstock.

Bullies may focus on things that the child is already insecure about – their appearance or body image – which can heighten these concerns and lead to more serious mental health problems such as eating disorders or self-harm.

These issues may be hard for the young person to shake, even when the bullying stops and the mental health worries could stick with the child throughout their adult life.

And the Anti-Bullying Alliance suggests that bullying which occurs over a long period of time can significantly increase the impact bullying has on the victim.

2. Education

The effects of bullying on children may mean a struggle to focus on their school work, and grades could suffer as a result.

A young boy getting help with school work from a teacher
Schoolwork can suffer when a child is bullied. Image from Shutterstock.

They are also more likely to avoid going to school or miss certain classes if they are worried about coming face-to-face with their tormentors.

As their self-esteem is impacted by the bullying, so too could their belief in their ability to complete projects or assignments and it may result in them not handing in work on time, or doing it to the best of their ability.

3. Friendships

Relationships can be impacted by bullying in various ways, for example, friends may even join in the bullying against you to protect themselves.

It can lead to trust issues for children as they struggle to know who their real friends are and who they can trust.

A girl holding a bag, turned away from two other girls who are looking at her
Those who are bullied may see friends turn against them, making them unsure who to trust. Image from Shutterstock.

People who are bullied are more likely to have a hard time making friends or maintaining friendships or relationships.

Their self-worth could be so low that they may not think they are worthy of the lasting friendships.

4. Family life

When a child is being bullied, it can impact the whole family, including parents and siblings.

A young girl with her head in her hands being consoled by a parent
Families can struggle in helping their child through bullying. Image from Shutterstock.

The child experiencing bullying may take their frustrations out on those who they feel comfortable around – often family.

And family members may struggle to understand why their child is being bullied and how to help them through the ordeal.

Anyone who witnesses bullying should report the incidents to a relevant authority, such as teachers, police or parents.

Scotland’s anti-bullying service RespectMe offers guidance for young people who are experiencing bullying and their parents and teachers.

If you feel like the bullying you witnessed at school or online was a hate crime, you can also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Childline support young people with any worries they may experience, including mental health and bullying.

They can be contacted confidentially on 0800 11 11 or use their free 1-2-1 counselling service.

Read more from our bullying series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier