Perthshire breeders win supreme Clydesdale award at national show

The prestigious Cawdor Cup – the top honour in the Clydesdale world – has been taken home to Perthshire by the Clark family at Madderty.

The supreme award at the National Clydesdale Show at Fenwick went to the stallion, Muirton Spirit, brought out by Tom Clark, his son Thomas and daughter Elizabeth.

The sire of the three-year-old was the Clark’s stallion, the 2010 Cawdor Cup winner, Muirton Sabre, while the dam was Irish breeder Sandra Henderson’s prolific show-winning mare, Croaghmore Roxy, a daughter of Glebeview Sir Charles.

Spirit is no stranger to the limelight having taken the breed’s supreme championship at last year’s Royal Highland Showcase.

The reserve supreme Clydesdale award went to the Collessie stables of Ronnie Black, who along with son Pete brought out the winning female, Collessie Alanna.

This two-year-old filly, by Arradoul Balvenie and out of Roughlands Jasmine, already has a huge string of awards to her name, with championship wins at Kinross, Teen Ranch, Lourin Fair, Perth foal show, North of Fife and the Winter Fair.

Reserve for the Cawdor Cup was Thorpe Hill Quick Flash from the Yorkshire stables of Paul and Matthew Bedford. This two-year-old is by Doura Aird Ambition, out of Crystal of the Glen.

The reserve female award was taken by the imported three-year-old filly, Freedom Believin Love from John Anderson, Ron Brewster and Helen Carr of Arbroath. By Freedom Majestic Believer and out of freedom Majestic Irish Charm, she had been female champion at the Royal Highland Showcase.

In the Highland Pony ring the championship went to Jacqueline Bonar of Kirkmuirhill, Lanarkshire.

Her 14-year-old mare, Bowmore Lady Laura, is home-bred by Carlung Finlay and out of Lesley of Whitefield. She was reserve champion at Blair in 2019 and is the winner of multiple silver medals.

The same sire was behind the reserve Highland, Heather Dick’s nine-year-old stallion, Dunstruan Ettrick Mhor. By Carlung Finlay, Heather’s own stallion, and out of Coralknowe Dill, he won the NPS summer show and qualified at Blair for HOYS last year.

The Shetland classes saw the supreme championship got to the standard champion, Sharptor Kinsman from David Hodge and Julian Walters, who had made the long journey north from their farm in the Dartmoor National Park, Devon, where they keep over 100 Shetlands alongside Dartmoor and Exmoor ponies. Kinsman is a six-year-old stallion by Sharptor Laser Red and out of Laddyll Kimberley.

The reserve standard and reserve breed champion was the ridden class winner from Sarah Ross, of Powmill, Dollar.

The ten-year-old, Rosehoy of Transy, by Charles of Transy and out of Rosacor of Transy, was ridden by 11-year-old Connie Turnbull.

Leading awards

Clydesdale geldings (Judge: CJ Malkin, Woodlands Cottage, Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Gelding, four-year-old and over – 1, H Ramsay, Carrickmannon Sir Charles (x Dairylough Lord Mic-Ki); 2, A and A Noble, Windyknowe Barra (x Windyknowe Homer); 3, A McLean, Lochcote Cooper (x Great American Ben Franklin), 4, C Hanson, Lochcote Thomas (x Glenside Master Tom).

Gelding, three-year-old and under – 1 and gelding champion, T Edge, Manor Danny Boy (x Carnaff Ambassador); 2, R McLean, East Challach Cloud (x Doura Aird Ambition).

Part-bred Clydesdale – 1 and reserve champion gelding, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Roy (x Collessie Proclaimer).

Clydesdale females (Judge: P Keron, Paddockhaugh West, Auchterarder, Perthshire)

Mare, four-year-old and over – 1, A Craig and A Jackson, Boat Lady Ailsa (x Dillars Top Gun); 2, A Stewart, Mollinhillhead Rebecca (x Bratlach Ballintoy); 3, N Leslie, Collessie First Choice (x Arradoul Balvenie).

Mare, three-year-old – 1 and reserve female champion, J Anderson, R Brewster, and H Carr, Freedom Believe in Love (x Freedom Majestic Believer); 2, E Johnstone, Ord Moana (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 3, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Elsie (x Rosegift Rocky).

Two-year-old filly – 1, female champion, and reserve supreme Clydesdale champion, RH Black, Collessie Alanna (x Arradoul Balvenie); 2, J Greenhill, Tulloes Emily (x Arradoul Balvenie); 3, S Greenhill, Fordelhill Limelight (x Glebeview Sir Charles).

Senior yearling filly – 1, RH Black, Collessie Charlotte (x Collessie Highlander); 2, N Christie, Dalfoil Lady Eliza (x Doura Magic Touch); 3, J Greenhill, Tulloes Alanna (x Arradoul Balvenie).

Junior yearling filly – 1, W Mitchell, Ainville Miss Moneypenny (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic); 2, R Sibbald, Thorn Lady Jasmine (x Baldowrain Kingsman) ; 3, W Dunbar, Doura Sorrento (x Doura Magic Touch).

Clydesdale males (Judge: T Bull, The Willows, Church Munshill, Cheshire)

Stallion, five-year-old or over – 1, D and B Walker, Baird’s Maitland River Admiral (x Willow Way Keenan).

Stallion, four-year-old – 1, J Anderson, R Brewster, H Carr, Willow Way Swiper (x Willow Way Kelso); 2, D and B Walker, Galcantray Maximus (x Doura Woodhouse Real Deal).

Stallion, three-year-old – 1, male champion, Cawdor Cup winner, supreme Clydesdale champion, supreme show champion, T Clark and Sons, Muirton Spirit (x Muirton Sabre); 2, R Hamilton, Dillars Caledonia (x Dillars Ollie); 3, R Sibbald, Thorn Union Jack (x Macfin Starlight).

Two-year-old colt – 1, reserve male champion and reserve Cawdor Cup winner, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Quick Flash (x Doura Aird Ambition); 2, C Young, West Glen Commodore (x Glebeview Sir Charles); 3, A Clark, Am Blar Mhor Eddie (x Redcastle Brelee Majestic).

Senior yearling colt – 1 and best yearling colt, S Greenhill, Fordelhill Jack the Lad (x Doura Aird Ambition); 2, R Hamilton, Dillars Robbie (x Eskechraggan Ernest); 3, P and M Bedford, Thorpe Hill Gucci (x Collessie Monarch).

Junior yearling colt – 1, J Anderson, R Brewster, H Carr, Redcastle Angus (x Glenside Barlauchlan Final Command); 2, R Hamilton, Dillars Flashman (x Dillars Envoy).

Clydesdale Ridden (Judge: Mrs J Malkin, Woodlands Cottage, Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Ridden Clydesdale – 1, N Leslie, Collessie First Choice (x Arradoul Balvenie); 2, K Young, Malcolmwood Rhum (x Dillars Top Gun); 3, J Spiers, Malcolmwood Jenny Ann (x Whinhill Lord of the Isles).

Clydesdale Young Handlers (Judge: CJ Malkin)

Clydesdale Young Handlers – 1, E Frickleton.

Highland Ponies (Judge: Ms L Cushnie, 2 Green Road, Balbeggie, Perthshire)

Stallion, two-year-old or over – 1, male champion and reserve supreme Highland Pony champion, H Dick, Dunstruan Ettrick Mhor.

Mare, four-year-old or over – 1, female champion and supreme Highland Pony champion, J Bonar, Bowmore Lady Laura (x Carlung Findlay); 2, A Mitchell, Dunedin Fara (x Dunedin Marksman), 3, J Boyd, Glenmuir Adele (x Carlung Feargus).

Gelding, six-year-old or over – 1, L Denholm, Orkneyinga Norseman (x Lochlands Military Piper); 2, L Jarvis, Trailtrow Toran (x Dunedin Ranald); 3, J Richardson, Lagalgarve Loch Morar).

Gelding, two-year-old – 1, T Wightman, Tower Ben Nevis (x Rannoch of Achnacarry).

Ridden Highland Pony Open – 1, H Kerr and A Kerr, Tower Miss-Chief (x Kaiser Chief Na Dailach); 2, J Bonar, Bowmore Lady Laura (x Carlung Findlay).

Ridden Highland Pony Novice – 1 and ridden champion, L Jarvis, Trailtrow Toran (x Dunedin Ranald); 2, J Bonar, Bowmore Isla Lady (x Moss-side Iain Mor); 3, A Mitchell, Dunedin Fara (x Dunedin Marksman).

Standard Shetland Ponies (Judge: Mrs E Lewis, 11 Cranwell Close, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire)

Stallion, four-year-old or over – 1, standard male champion, supreme standard champion, supreme Shetland champion, and reserve supreme show champion, D Hodge and J Walters, Sharpton Kinsman (x Sharpton Laser Red); 2, J Watson, Kerloch Rupert (x Stow Review); 3, L Beacham, Somahouse Ivan (x Birchmoor Mulberry).

Colt, two or three-year-old – 1 and best black junior standard, A McConville, Oldeworlde Vivaldi (x Somahouse GT); 2, Mr and Mrs A Preston, Musselbrough Warrior (x Musselbrough Keltic); 3, Mawcarse Shetlands, Laaward Xenon (x Bydance Jack Sparrow).

Mare, four-year-old – 1, D Hodge and J Walker, Sharptor Bellisima (x Newbarn Piran); 2, J Watson, Heidrun Av Bergli (x Ekskogens Jinx); 3, D Lochtie, Mawcarse Lady Dionne (x Stow Vulcan).

Gelding, two-year-old – 1, E McClymont, Kinness Legend (x Wells Premier); 2, D Lochtie, Kinkell Ervin (x Kinkell Guardsman); 3, E Crate, Unigarth Eric (x Stow Vulcan).

Filly, two or three-year-old – 1 and reserve best black junior standard, Eynhallow Stud, Eynhallow Dutch Corrie (x Eynhallow Dutch Prince); 2, S Bridgemman, Musselbrough Elida (x Musselbrough Keltic); 3, Mawburn Shetlands, Narinian Bell (x Wells Premier).

Yearling filly – 1, D Lochtie, Glendyburn Lady Devine (x Wells Grenadier); 2, Mr and Mrs A Preston, Penroyd Surprise (x Penroyd Endeavour); 3, Mawburn Shetlands, Mawburn Savannah (x Wells Grenadier).

Ridden Shetland Pony – 1, reserve supreme standard champion and reserve supreme Shetland champion, S Ross, Rosehoy of Transy (x Charles of Transy); 2, E Crate, Unigrath Eric (x Stow Vulcan); 3, D Lochtie Kinkell Ervin (x Kinkell Guardsman).

Miniature Shetland Ponies (Judge: Mrs BK Gibb, East Kingsford, Kingswells, Aberdeen)

Stallion, four-year-old or over – 1, male miniature champion and reserve miniature champion, Mr and Mrs A Preston, Parlington Darcy (x Parlington Quentin); 2, L Cochrane, Ardanbeag Hamish (x Ardanbeag Lomond); 3, L Gregg, Meadowpark Mescalero (x Southsands Airbourne).

Colt, two or three-year-old – 1, L McCurdle, Lothian Logan (x Darren of Burland); 2, L Cochrane, Gue Unst (x Buxted Explorer); 3, L Reid, Rob Moi Joshua (x Little Dandy of Newton).

Mare, four-year-old or over – 1, L Cochrane, Alichbrae Bambi (x Kerswell Merlot); 2, E Carlyle, Dryfesdale Martina (x North-wells Rory); 3, Mawcarse Shetlands, Lochfleet Skelbo Dreamcatcher (x Parlington Felix).

Filly, two or three-year-old – 1, female miniature champion, supreme miniature champion, S Calvert, Doonpark Heidi (x Fordhouse Paddy); 2, E Crawford, Fayrefield Flossie (x Moorfoot R’Houry); 3, C Anderson, Milday Florence (x Milday Oreo).

Yearling – 1, C Richardson, Phlair Valegro (x Milday Romeo); 2, Mawcarse Shetlands, Edern Bently (x Merrylees Burberry); 3, C Anderson, Gue Willow (x Gue Oscar).

Best pair – 1, L Cochrane; 2, S Mitchell; 3, C Mills.

Mountain and Moorland (Judge: Ms V Osborne-Antolovi, Na Dailach House, Kirriemuir)

Large M and M, four-year-old or over – 1, L Jarvis, Gems The Trouble Maker (x Thorneyside The Trouble Maker); 2, A Chaffe, Laventura Independence (x Greenholmes Emblem).

Large M and M, three-year-old or under – 1, G Cuffe, Beech Barney (x Kylemore Hill).

Small M and M, four-year-old or over – 1 and reserve supreme champion, E Meldrum, Wernderris Charlie Fox (x Uphill James Fox); 2, E Crate, Dunaskin Gemli (x Skellorn Graffiti); 3, L Jarvis, Eyarth Valencia (x Carrwood Redwing).

Small M and M, three-year-old or under – 1 and supreme M and M champion, E Crate, Dunaskin Thumbelina (x Janpete Tom Thumb); 2, C Hamilton, Fairywood Royal Mountbatten Windsor (x Waxwing Glimmer).