Retired Perthshire shepherd gains award for lifetime contribution

Retired Perthshire shepherd and farmer Sandy Patterson is the recipient of the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association (BSBA) prestigious Connachan salver for his outstanding contribution to the breed.

Sandy left school in 1960 when he was 15 and started work as a young shepherd at Remony, where his father was grieve.

It was here that he became interested in breeding and showing Blackface sheep.

In 1966 he went to work for the late Neil McCall Smith at Connachan, Crieff, where he shepherded for the best part of 30 years.

Mary McCall Smith said: “Sandy is a truly dedicated stockman; he has made a great contribution to the breed, with many of the top flocks being influenced by sheep Sandy bred.

“He understands precisely what is required of a true hill animal.”

Some of his highlights while at Connachan came in 1986 when Highland Glen sold for more than £28,000, Highland Fling for £11,000 and Beadie for £10,000.

In 1992 Here Goes sold for £34,000 and in 1993 Connachan topped the market for cast ewes in Stirling, selling 51 for £255 per head.

In 1995 Sandy went to contract farm 1,000 ewes at Fendoch for Abercairney Estates, he also rented Auchloy from them where he ran 120 ewes of his own with his son Tommy.

He was extremely proud when in 2008 he sold a lamb off Auchloy for £32,000.

Sandy semi-retired in 2010, keeping 40 ewes of his own and in 2014 received £38,000 for a lamb at the breed’s November sale in Lanark.

Announcing the award, BSBA vice-president Sandy Smith said: “Sandy took great enjoyment and pride in his work with Blackface Sheep and always stuck to his type and own beliefs. Never a man to shout about his achievements, he selflessly gave advice to anyone that asked.”