Can Raith Rovers prevail in clash with Ramsdens Cup-winning boss Grant Murray?

Raith Rovers assistant Paul Smith has hailed the ‘professionalism’ of Grant Murray as the Fife outfit prepare to cross swords with the former Stark’s Park gaffer.

Murray is currently No.2 at Queen of the South and, with player/boss WIllie Gibson still a key member of the starting line-up, the experienced coach is responsible for the dugout orders during games.

And the duo have made a sensational impact since taking the reins at Palmerston.

Prior to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Partick on Tuesday, they were unbeaten and had overseen four successive clean sheets.

None of which comes as a surprise to Smith, who was part of the staff when John McGlynn first signed Murray as a player for Rovers in 2009.

🏆 Classic Final #2 🏆 John Baird scored the only goal of the game as @RaithRovers beat Rangers 1-0 after extra time in the 2013/14 Challenge Cup Final! 📆 06/04/14

⚽️ Raith Rovers 1-0 Rangers (aet.)

🏆 Challenge Cup Final

🏟️ Easter Road, Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/uue1I2kPq7 — SPFL (@spfl) March 19, 2019

Smith was also on the coaching team when Murray — in his first management role — led Rovers to Ramsdens Cup glory in 2014.

“We brought Grant [Murray] to the club as a player and then he came onto the coaching staff once John moved on,” said Smith.

“We had success in the Ramsdens Cup and I know how professional Grant is.

“I think he has taken much of his professionalism from John [McGlynn], in terms of how he goes about his business.

“And they [Queens] have done very well. They had a defeat at Partick Thistle in midweek — a hard place to go — but they won their previous three games and have only lost one goal in five games.

“They have certainly tightened up and the back and, any time you go to Palmerston, it’s a really difficult game.”

Time for talking on the pitch

The onerous task facing Rovers is only exacerbated by their recent woes.

Raith are enduring an 11-game winless streak in the Championship and succumbed to a dire 4-0 defeat against Ayr United last week.

It was their heaviest loss against the Honest Men since October 1959.

“It hurts everyone, from the supporters right through the football club,” said Smith, of that result.

“We know we are on a bad run at the moment. There’s no hiding place from that and we are desperate to get a win. We are sticking together.

“But we’ve been saying that for too many weeks — we’ve got to do it on the park.”

Inspiring Ben Williamson

Meanwhile, Smith has lauded Ben Williamson’s call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad this week.

The midfielder, on loan from Rangers, has made 12 appearances since joining the Kirkcaldy club.

Scot Gemmill’s men host Turkey at Tynecastle on March 25 before facing Kazakhstan in Almaty four days later.

Smith told Raith TV: “We’re delighted that Ben has managed to keep himself in the under-21 squad. He has done very well on his appearances for Scotland at that level.

“It’s a real boost for all the young boys. It gives them something to aim for. We’ve seen Kieron Bowie in the under-21s after coming through here, so that’s something for these players to aspire to.”