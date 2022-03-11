Ukrainian pupils at Perthshire school among hundreds helping to send beds to refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Ukrainian pupils at Perthshire school among hundreds helping to send beds to refugees

Ukrainian students at Strathallan School are among those sending bedding to refugee families fleeing the war.
By Rebecca McCurdy
March 11 2022, 5.31pm Updated: March 12 2022, 10.51am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
The Perthshire school community has collected 100 beds and 200 pieces of bedding and essential items for Ukrainian nationals who have escaped to Poland.

And Dan Deluca, Dmytro Borysov and Alex Nunan, Strathallan pupils with strong links to Ukraine, expressed their joy as their peers rush to help their homeland.

Dmytro, 18, fled Ukraine two weeks ago with his family before joining Strathallan School.

He said: “Everyone was panicking and no one knew what was coming next.

“My city, on the west of Ukraine, is fine right now and there are no bombs but we have a lot of refugees there.”

The appeal was launched by a school parent Iain Gordon, chairman of EastHORN Clinical Services, whose colleagues in Ukraine were working on a new Covid-19 vaccine when the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

Now the medically trained staff have committed to staying in the Eastern European country to work in hospitals or join the army.

Iain said: “We have tried to support (our Ukrainian staff) as much as we possibly can but they are adamant they want to stay in Ukraine.

“Most of them are medical doctors and they are working hard in hospitals.”

Many staff members are also in Poland where they are helping families who have been displaced from their homes because of the war.

The refugees urgently needed bunk beds delivered to the town of Grodzisk Mazowiecki, near Warsaw, so that mothers and children had somewhere comfortable to sleep.

The whole school community helped load the equipment onto the lorry, provided by Clockwork Removals, before it leaves for Poland on Monday.

Even four-year-old Ragnar was on hand to help his lorry driver dad Craig Richardson with some heavy lifting.

Less than a week after the fundraiser was launched, hundreds of parents from the school’s community came together to buy brand new beds for the refugees.Pupils from Dundee High School also donated to the cause.

Charlotte Gilmour, school captain and head of the rugby team, said: “We have got lots of connections to Ukraine and we have lots of students coming from that area. It’s been quite close to home to see how they have been affected by this.

“We have all been keeping in the loop with the news and we’re keen to do anything to help because we are so fortunate here to live in a safe environment in Scotland.”

