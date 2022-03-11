Collision between cyclist and car in Forfar By James Simpson March 11 2022, 6.07pm Updated: March 11 2022, 9.21pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Diversions were put in place in Forfar after a crash involving a car and a cyclist. Emergency crews were called to the junction of Myre Road and Craig O’Loch Road shortly after 5pm on Friday. Myre Road in Forfar. (Image: Google Maps). Traffic on Myre Road was being redirected to turn right on Craig O’Loch Road in the Angus town. A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed an ambulance was at the scene after the incident involving a male cyclist. He added: “Officers were asked to attend following a collision with a car and cyclist at the junction of Myre Road and Craig O’Loch Road shortly after 5pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier WALK THIS WAY: Badandun Hill in the Angus Glens Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in Man charged after several cars left damaged on Dundee street Dundee Kingsway drivers face rush-hour delays after crash at Pitkerro Road