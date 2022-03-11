Collision between cyclist and car in Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diversions were put in place in Forfar after a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the junction of Myre Road and Craig O’Loch Road shortly after 5pm on Friday.

Traffic on Myre Road was being redirected to turn right on Craig O’Loch Road in the Angus town.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed an ambulance was at the scene after the incident involving a male cyclist.

He added: “Officers were asked to attend following a collision with a car and cyclist at the junction of Myre Road and Craig O’Loch Road shortly after 5pm.