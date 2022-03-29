Farm security warning amid rising fuel and fertiliser costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farm security warning amid rising fuel and fertiliser costs

By Gemma Mackie
March 29 2022, 11.45am
Fertiliser stores could be targeted by thieves, warns NFU Mutual.
Farmers are being told to increase their security measures and turn their farmyards into fortresses amid rising fuel and fertiliser costs.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual says police are already reporting fuel thefts from farms across the UK and the record price rises, along with shortages, could result in farm fuel tanks and fertiliser stores being targeted by thieves.

It is urging farmers to upgrade their security measures and check their insurance cover if they are planning to install bigger fuel tanks due to fears of shortages and higher prices at harvest.

“Together the price rises and shortages are threatening future food supplies – but making stored fuel and fertiliser a major temptation for thieves at the same time,” said NFU Mutual’s rural affairs specialist, Rebecca Davidson.

“Police across the UK are reporting an increase in thefts from fuel tanks. Because of this, we are urging farmers to review security measures in their farmyards and make plans to reduce the risk of diesel being taken, when tractors and combines are left out in the fields.”

Red diesel is being targeted by criminals due to rising fuel costs across the country.

She said although fertiliser thefts have been rare in the past, a four-fold increase in prices for the product along with a shortage of supplies mean they are now being targeted by criminals.

“The huge swing in prices makes it possible that thieves will be on the lookout for stored fertiliser and may even try to use farms’ own machinery to load it up to lorries,” added Ms Davidson.

NFU Mutual advice for protecting fertiliser stores, which have not usually required security in the past, includes keeping field and farmyard gates closed and locked, and to block exit points that aren’t used.

Farmers are urged to consider installing and using intruder alarm systems, security lighting and CCTV, and to keep fertiliser stocks out of sight and in locked buildings with plenty of ventilation to reduce fire risks.

“Every farm is different, and needs security measures appropriate to its location, layout and operation – but with normal trading hugely disrupted, everyone needs to up their game to reduce the risk of losing valuable supplies to criminals,” added Ms Davidson.

Farmers warned about fuel thefts as prices rise

