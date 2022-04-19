ANM Group hails successful year of livestock auctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

ANM Group hails successful year of livestock auctions

By Gemma Mackie
April 19 2022, 5.00pm
ANM sold more than 67,000 cattle in 2021.
ANM sold more than 67,000 cattle in 2021.

ANM Group has hailed a successful year of livestock sales with an increase in the average value of cattle and sheep sold through its rings last year.

The north-east farmers’ co-operative, which runs livestock auction marts at Thainstone near Inverurie and at Quoybrae in Caithness, experienced a 10.72% increase in the value of animals handled through its centres in 2021.

Speaking at the co-op’s virtual annual general meeting, ANM head of livestock John Angus said it was the second consecutive year that the group had experienced double-digit growth in its livestock throughput.

He said the co-op sold 67,577 cattle in the year, with the average value of all cattle sold up by 9.95%.

The average value of store cattle sold by ANM was up 10.52% to £1,077.59, while the average value of cull cattle increased by £123 a head, or 12.81%, to £1,079.99.

Almost 290,000 sheep were sold by ANM in 2021.

Mr Angus said ANM sold 289,955 sheep during the year and the average value of all sheep sold was up 18% on 2020 figures.

He said the average value of store lambs was up by almost a fifth to just over £81, while average prime sheep values increased by 22.1% to £116.21.

“Our livestock sales continue to be well supported at the ringside and backed by our online [bidding] facility,” said Mr Angus.

He encouraged farmers to increase the size of their lots and said animals sold in a group lot, rather than individually, attracted higher prices.

Outgoing ANM Group chairman and Banchory farmer Peter Watson, who retired from his role at the virtual AGM, stressed the importance of the live auction ring and said without livestock auctions farmers would be “selling blind”.

Outgoing ANM Group chairman Peter Watson.

He said: “I hope that more and more people will come to recognise the benefits of the ring in bringing together buyers and sellers to generate competition for their product.”

Mr Watson will be replaced in the chairman role by vice-chairman Mike Macaulay, who is chairman of GPH Builders Merchants Ltd and runs a herd of Aberdeen-Angus cattle with his wife near Kinellar.

Earlier this month ANM Group posted its annual results for 2021, which showed a 221% increase in pre-tax profits to £437,000 for the year to December 31, 2021.

The group also posted a 10% increase in throughput to £133.28 million, from £121.39m the year before, and its trading profit was up 25% to £659,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]