Scotland accounted for 85% of UK forestry investment in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Scotland accounted for 85% of UK forestry investment in 2021

By Gemma Mackie
May 13 2022, 11.45am
The value of investment in the UK forestry market was up by 23% in 2021.
The value of investment in the UK forestry market was up by 23% in 2021.

The value of the UK forestry investment market increased by almost a quarter last year with Scottish transactions accounting for 85% of all sales, claims a new report.

Analysis by land agency Savills, published in its annual forestry market report, shows the total value of the UK forestry investment market increased by 23% to £262.7 million in the 2021 forestry year – this covers the 12 months to September 30, 2021.

The report also found that the average gross value for forestry sales was up 39% to average just over £15,000 per hectare during the year, however the average value of productive conifer forestry increased by 61% to £23,720 per hectare.

Sales in the north of Scotland accounted for 32% of total UK market share at 5,692 hectares sold to an average value of £10,261 per productive hectare.

Central Scotland sales equated to 33% of all sales with 5,807 hectares sold to an average value of £23,476 per per productive hectare, while southern Scotland accounted for 20% of the UK market with 3,556 hectares selling to an average value of £29,163 a hectare.

Sales in England and Wales accounted for 15% of the market with average values of £29,985 paid per productive hectare.

The report said strong overall growth in the market was driven by the high quality of some of the forestry assets sold during the year, and there was a notable widening in the range of prices paid for forests.

Jamie Adamson from Savills.

“The relationship between the productivity of a forest, or the ability to improve that productivity over time and the price paid is very apparent,  especially for what are considered ‘best in class’ assets,” said James Adamson, head of UK forestry investment at Savills.

“These tend to be large scale, high yield class forests in areas of competitive timber marketing.

“Growth in values has not been even across the UK, and the individual attributes of a property must be considered in each instance.”

He said the report found the gap between gross value and the value of the productive area of the forest had widened to 55%, compared to an average difference of 34% in the past  10 years.

This was driven by very strong unit pricing for conifer stands, especially for mid-rotation timber as the demand for low-carbon homes and timber use in construct is expected to grow in the next 20 years.

Majority of 2021 forestry sales took place in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]