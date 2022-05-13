BioDundee: Innovation, collaboration, and growth in healthcare communications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BioDundee: Innovation, collaboration, and growth in healthcare communications

Presented by AMICULUM
May 13 2022
Ahead of this year’s BioDundee international conference, headline sponsor AMICULUM reflects on this year’s conference theme, ‘Life Sciences and Healthcare: Innovation, Collaboration, and Growth’.

Independent healthcare communications agency, AMICULUM, is delighted to support the BioDundee virtual conference 2022, taking place on Tuesday 17 May. This annual event is a valuable opportunity for thought leaders and organizations to come together and share knowledge and key insights from across the industry.

In light of this year’s conference theme, AMICULUM offers insight into some of the most exciting and novel trends in the healthcare communications sector and celebrates an ongoing collaboration with BioDundee.

Innovation in healthcare communications

Healthcare communications is a fast-paced and constantly evolving industry that provides exposure to some of the most exciting and complex areas of medicine.
Advances in understanding the genetic basis of diseases have created a need for advances in healthcare communications, as cutting-edge cell and gene therapies such as CRISPR-Cas 9, mRNA vaccines and CAR-T continue to facilitate major developments in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of rare and common disorders.

Technology also plays a key role in driving innovation within healthcare communications. The introduction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies into medical education and training provides an immersive learning environment where healthcare professionals can learn through real-world procedures and scenarios.

Artificial intelligence (AI) also opens up new possibilities, from personalized learning using speech recognition to AI-powered ‘chatbots’ that answer doctor or patient questions in real time. With this, there is growing excitement around the prospect of a healthcare ‘metaverse’ – a network of virtual worlds comprising AR, VR, MR (mixed reality), and AI – creating the potential for a fully virtual and user-centred learning experience that would revolutionize the healthcare communications sector.

Despite many of these technologies still being in their infancy, they present significant implications for innovation and make healthcare communications an exciting industry to work in.

Collaboration and growth in Dundee

AMICULUM’s first office in Dundee. Image: AMICULUM

AMICULUM’s first Scottish office was established in 2018 at the Dundee University Incubator, when a meeting organized by BioDundee provided insight into the highly collaborative nature of the city’s life sciences sector. Since then, AMICULUM’s Dundee office has continued to grow and now consists of team members who specialize in medical writing, client services and creative design.

AMICULUM values its continued partnership with the University of Dundee and has created opportunities for a number of Dundee students to join the business through internships and full-time entry-level roles. Life sciences students from the university were recently granted access to a selection of content from AMICULUM’s in-house learning and development platform, ‘Curriculum’, to facilitate preparations for a career in healthcare communications.

Supporting this year’s BioDundee conference is a welcome opportunity for AMICULUM to express its ongoing thanks to the organizers for their support as the agency continues to build its presence in the city.

For more information, visit the AMICULUM website.  

 

