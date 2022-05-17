Less than half of farm levy payers voted in AHDB consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Less than half of farm levy payers voted in AHDB consultation

By Gemma Mackie
May 17 2022, 11.45am
AHDB's GB-wide functions include work in the dairy sector.
AHDB's GB-wide functions include work in the dairy sector.

Less than half of all eligible levy payers voted in the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s (AHDB) consultation.

The levy body – which has GB-wide functions for the cereals and oilseeds and dairy sectors, as well as covering the beef, lamb and pork sectors south of the border – ran a consultation to ask levy payers to vote on their priorities for the future and to score the areas of work it delivers.

It follows ballots last year, which resulted in horticulture and potato growers voting to abolish their statutory levies and AHDB having to wind-down its operations in those two sectors.

Results from the latest ballot show 42% of the eligible levy payers who registered to vote – representing 4,478 votes – shared their views.

AHDB‘s divisional director of engagement, Will Jackson, said receiving 4,500 votes from across the organisation’s four sectors shows the consultation was a very worthwhile process.

“Engagement to this degree in the industry is unprecedented,” added Mr Jackson.

Levy payers were asked if they agreed with the proposed priorities for each sector by ranking them in terms of importance, ranging from a low of one to a high of five.

AHDB said average scores ranged between 2.3 and 4.8 out of five and the priorities which scored the highest in terms of importance including protecting the reputation of the beef, lamb, dairy and pork sectors, and promoting benefits to consumers.

Levy payers supported work to promote the red meat and dairy sectors.

Other high-ranking areas of work included: supporting farmers to remain viable despite changes to farm support, profitability and productivity challenges in the cereals and oilseeds sector; and selling every part of the pig for the best financial return at home in the UK or abroad in the pork sector.

Levy payers also ranked AHDB work in terms of importance with the highest scores awarded to protecting and enhancing the reputation of the beef, lamb and dairy sectors, the Recommend List for the cereals and oilseeds sector, and using pork consumer marketing campaigns to help sell every part of the pig.

Mr Jackson said: “We have been encouraged by the comments and feedback received through this process, which will now trigger discussions and decisions about our work.”

He said AHDB’s various sector councils will spend time analysing and discussing the feedback and comments from the consultation, before agreeing and confirming the organisation’s future priorities with levy payers in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]