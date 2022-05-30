Richard Wright: EU to publish food security stock levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Farming

Richard Wright: EU to publish food security stock levels

By Richard Wright
May 30 2022, 7.00am
Farm Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski accused Russia of destabilising markets.

As part of its drive to monitor food security the European Union will now publish detailed stock levels for key commodities.

This is part of a wider policy to reduce EU dependence on imports, because events in Ukraine have highlighted the insecurity of global food supplies and the EU’s exposure in key commodities.

It says that each month all member states will report to Brussels stock levels for cereals, oilseeds, rice and certified seeds.

Data will have to be submitted by the end of each month for the situation at the end of the preceding month. This will be analysed and made public via the observatory system already used for other commodities.

Wojciechowski has pledged support to help get grain out of Ukraine.

This will link into a new EU dashboard providing up to date information on prices and stocks for all products affected by events in Ukraine.

In launching the new data the Commission underlined the threat from events in Ukraine, while stressing that Europe is not at risk of food shortages because it is largely self-sufficient. It is however exposed to risk over ingredients.

EU Farm Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski used a meeting of EU farm ministers to accuse Russia of deliberately destabilising global food markets to punish countries that have stood up to its aggression in Ukraine. He said this amounted to weaponing food.

Oilseeds

He said EU grain markets remained stable at record high prices, while oilseeds were less stable. He said EU plantings were high and yield forecasts good, but warned that drought conditions in some member states could reverse some of this yield optimism.

Wojciechowski again pledged support to help get grain out of Ukraine, but warned that its harvest could be badly affected this year because of a shortage of seeds and fuel and the chaos created by the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has launched a new nutrient calculator for farmers and member states that will tailor the programme to local conditions and make it widely available.

This is part of a drive to green the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and cut costs by making more effective use of inputs.

