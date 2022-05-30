Richard Wright: EU to publish food security stock levels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of its drive to monitor food security the European Union will now publish detailed stock levels for key commodities.

This is part of a wider policy to reduce EU dependence on imports, because events in Ukraine have highlighted the insecurity of global food supplies and the EU’s exposure in key commodities.

It says that each month all member states will report to Brussels stock levels for cereals, oilseeds, rice and certified seeds.

Data will have to be submitted by the end of each month for the situation at the end of the preceding month. This will be analysed and made public via the observatory system already used for other commodities.

This will link into a new EU dashboard providing up to date information on prices and stocks for all products affected by events in Ukraine.

In launching the new data the Commission underlined the threat from events in Ukraine, while stressing that Europe is not at risk of food shortages because it is largely self-sufficient. It is however exposed to risk over ingredients.

EU Farm Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski used a meeting of EU farm ministers to accuse Russia of deliberately destabilising global food markets to punish countries that have stood up to its aggression in Ukraine. He said this amounted to weaponing food.

Oilseeds

He said EU grain markets remained stable at record high prices, while oilseeds were less stable. He said EU plantings were high and yield forecasts good, but warned that drought conditions in some member states could reverse some of this yield optimism.

Wojciechowski again pledged support to help get grain out of Ukraine, but warned that its harvest could be badly affected this year because of a shortage of seeds and fuel and the chaos created by the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has launched a new nutrient calculator for farmers and member states that will tailor the programme to local conditions and make it widely available.

This is part of a drive to green the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and cut costs by making more effective use of inputs.