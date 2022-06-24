Royal Highland Show: New breeds add extra interest in strong sheep section

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Farming

Royal Highland Show: New breeds add extra interest in strong sheep section

By Lynsey Clark
June 24 2022, 9.28pm
WINNER: Raymond Irvine with his champion Valais Blacknose, Highland Hero.

The sheep section was this year boosted by two new breeds making their debut at Ingliston, and taking the champion rosette in one of those, the Valais Blacknose, were Tomintoul’s Raymond Irvine and Jennie McAllister.

Firm supporters of the breed, they triumphed with a home-bred two-shear ram, Highland Hero, which they plan to keep for use in their Highland flock of 40 breeding ewes.

The Irvine team had also exhibited Charolais cattle from their Inverlochy herd, the previous day, picking up a few tickets, including a first prize.

The Texel judging attracted a huge crown and the large entry numbers ensured a tough job for judge, Turriff’s Robbie Wilson.

“It’s the best-quality show of Texels I’ve seen here for many years,” he said.

The champion Texel from Alan Clark.

“The females were especially strong, with the standard in the gimmers and ewe lambs particularly high. It was quite daunting, with the numbers in the classes, but I found exactly what I was looking for in a champion.

“As soon as she walked into the ring, I knew she had to win; she has amazing character and a great top and end too,” he added.

Mr Wilson’s choice of champion was a gimmer from Alan Clark’s Garngour flock at Lesmahagow. A daughter of the 15,000gns Procters Chumba Wumba, she stood interbreed sheep champion at Lesmahagow Show last month.

It was the reserve overall sheep from Lesmahagow Show that led the Beltex section, another with huge entry numbers. That was Richard Wood’s Kingledores Guinevere, a homebred gimmer by Ryders Dick Turpin.

Others enjoying success included Doune’s Ally Bain, who secured the reserve overall champion award in the Zwartbles classes with the home-bred ewe, Greystone Hella. She’s no stranger to success, having won the interbreed title at West Fife and reserve at Drymen.

Meanwhile, in the Hampshire Downs, Roy and Jane McFarlane and Lorna Rennie, of Bridge of Allan, won the reserve title with a Yarcombe-bred shearling which was bought at Shrewsbury. He had been champion at Stirling Show.

#The new Dutch Spotted section was well supported, with Ali Jackson, of Cummertrees, Annan, enjoying double success there, lifting the championship with a ewe and the reserve title with a shearling ram.

