3 things we learned from Kelty Hearts’ preseason friendly with Partick Thistle

Kelty Hearts kicked off their preseason with a 1-0 defeat against Partick Thistle at New Central Park.

Thistle substitute James Lyon scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half.

It was a decent outing for the Maroon Machine, who gave as good as they got in the opening 45 minutes until the away side took a grip of the game.

Despite the defeat there was plenty to keep the Kelty supporters interested ahead of the new season, including one of the trialists who started in the back four.

Nathan Austin impressive

It’s the first match of preseason, granted, but the No 9 looked impressive in the first half against a defence tipped to do well in the Championship.

Aided by the clever support play of Kallum Higginbotham, Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman, and at times by the slack play from Thistle, he was a constant nuisance.

He didn’t get many sights of goal but he was the perfect facilitator, sticking his head onto every high ball and he set up both Agyeman and Higginbotham for efforts on goal

Goals on another day

Partick Thistle went on to have the better of the second half, but in the first half the better chances fell to Kelty, with Higginbotham forcing two saves from the keeper.

Later Jordan Forster should have connected better with a free kick but it hit his shoulder and looped over the bar.

In saying that there were clearances off the line at the other end and Harry Milne missed a great chance to open the scoring for the away side.

🇱🇻 Post Match Interview 🇱🇻 KHTV caught up with manager, John Potter following this evenings friendly against Partick Thistle 👇 📺 https://t.co/83Ijh4unrs — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) June 24, 2022

Thistle also had the ball in the net before their goal but it was ruled out for offside.

Impressive trialist

There is still plenty of time until the real action starts, but Kelty will need to add be bodies, be it some of the trialists who featured or otherwise.

Only 19-year-old midfielder Brodie Strang has been added so far, who didn’t feature, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Ex-Raith Rovers goalkeeper David McGurn has joined as a goalkeeping coach.

Of the five trialists, just ex-Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin started, and he made a crucial intervention to cut out a dangerous cutback in the first half.

He impressive throughout, playing the first half at right-back and moving to centre-half when Thomas O’Ware was subbed at half-time.

Among the trialists on the bench were Jordan Hunter and Jack Brown who were introduced during a tough second-half period.

They provided some fresh impetus in attacking areas but a goal remained elusive.

Kelty Hearts (4-2-3-1): Jamieson; Martin, Forster, O’Ware, Peggie; Philp, McNab; Higginbotham, Barjonas, Agyeman; Austin.