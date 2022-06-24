3 things we learned from Kelty Hearts’ preseason friendly with Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 things we learned from Kelty Hearts’ preseason friendly with Partick Thistle

By Craig Cairns
June 24 2022, 9.34pm Updated: June 24 2022, 11.14pm
Kelty Hearts took on Partick Thistle in a preseason friendly.
Kelty Hearts kicked off their preseason with a 1-0 defeat against Partick Thistle at New Central Park.

Thistle substitute James Lyon scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half.

It was a decent outing for the Maroon Machine, who gave as good as they got in the opening 45 minutes until the away side took a grip of the game.

Despite the defeat there was plenty to keep the Kelty supporters interested ahead of the new season, including one of the trialists who started in the back four.

Nathan Austin impressive

It’s the first match of preseason, granted, but the No 9 looked impressive in the first half against a defence tipped to do well in the Championship.

Aided by the clever support play of Kallum Higginbotham, Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman, and at times by the slack play from Thistle, he was a constant nuisance.

He didn’t get many sights of goal but he was the perfect facilitator, sticking his head onto every high ball and he set up both Agyeman and Higginbotham for efforts on goal

Goals on another day

Partick Thistle went on to have the better of the second half, but in the first half the better chances fell to Kelty, with Higginbotham forcing two saves from the keeper.

Later Jordan Forster should have connected better with a free kick but it hit his shoulder and looped over the bar.

In saying that there were clearances off the line at the other end and Harry Milne missed a great chance to open the scoring for the away side.

Thistle also had the ball in the net before their goal but it was ruled out for offside.

Impressive trialist

There is still plenty of time until the real action starts, but Kelty will need to add be bodies, be it some of the trialists who featured or otherwise.

Only 19-year-old midfielder Brodie Strang has been added so far, who didn’t feature, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Ex-Raith Rovers goalkeeper David McGurn has joined as a goalkeeping coach.

Of the five trialists, just ex-Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin started, and he made a crucial intervention to cut out a dangerous cutback in the first half.

He impressive throughout, playing the first half at right-back and moving to centre-half when Thomas O’Ware was subbed at half-time.

Among the trialists on the bench were Jordan Hunter and Jack Brown who were introduced during a tough second-half period.

They provided some fresh impetus in attacking areas but a goal remained elusive.

Kelty Hearts (4-2-3-1): Jamieson; Martin, Forster, O’Ware, Peggie; Philp, McNab; Higginbotham, Barjonas, Agyeman; Austin.

