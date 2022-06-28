Nature-friendly farming can achieve high crop yields with less fertiliser, claims major new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature-friendly farming can achieve high crop yields with less fertiliser, claims major new study

By Gemma Mackie
June 28 2022, 5.00pm
The study found yields could remain high with reduced fertiliser use if certain nature-friendly farming practices were adopted.

Nature-friendly farming practices can help growers achieve high crop yields with less fertiliser, according to a major scientific study.

The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability and led by Hertfordshire-based Rothamsted Research, analysed data from 30 long-running farm experiments across Europe and Africa.

The data covered more than 25,000 harvests across a range of crops – wheat, maize, oats, barley, sugar beet and potatoes – and each experiment covered at least one of three types of nature-friendly farming methods.

These were: growing a greater range of crops; growing plants such as beans or clover to enhance soil fertility; and adding organic matter in the form of manure, compost or cuttings.

The study found high crop yields could be achieved when using low levels of fertiliser, when these nature-friendly farming practices – also referred to as a form of ecological intensification – were adopted.

It showed growing legumes, such as beans and clover, added nitrogen to the soil, while growing a greater range of crops over the years helped to boost yields by suppressing weeds and diseases.

Adding organic matter improved soil structure, while also adding nitrogen, and manure was found to have a greater impact on yield than adding plant-based composts or cuttings, or leaving the remains of crops in place after harvest.

Researchers believe the findings of the study could help reduce worldwide fertiliser use.

Lead author of the study Dr Chloe MacLaren from Rothamsted said the findings show that adopting some, or all, of the practices could help reduce and rebalance worldwide fertiliser use.

“Reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers would help to buffer farmers and consumers against economic shocks, such as the current spike in fertiliser costs and consequent increase in food prices,” said Dr MacLaren.

“Widespread uptake of these practices could also contribute to a more equitable distribution of fertiliser.

“If fertiliser use is reduced where it is currently high, then fertiliser use could be increased where it is currently low – addressing food security issues without exceeding planetary boundaries.”

Dr MacLaren said the study also showed that a reduction in how much fields were ploughed did not strongly affect yields, although other economic and environmental factors may lead to farmers wanting to reduce their tillage.

Arable farmers told to focus on costs of production amid rising input prices

