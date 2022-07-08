Project to reduce environmental impact of beef production gets green light

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new project to reduce the environmental impact of British beef production has been given the green light after receiving £2.9 million of UK Government funding.

The GreenShed project – led by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) – is one of 15 projects across the UK to receive a share in £54m of funding from the government’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

The project will focus on the construction of a state-of-the-art shed, which will use cattle waste products to power a methane capturing system and grow indoor crops.

SRUC says the system will also produce low-carbon fertiliser and the college believes it has the potential to remove the equivalent of 237 tonnes of carbon dioxide per farm per year.

“GreenShed provides an innovative working example of how researchers, businesses and other partners can collaborate effectively to shape a more resilient, nature-positive producer supply chain that’s aligned with the aims of the national food strategy,” said SRUC principal and chief executive, Professor Wayne Powell.

“We are hugely grateful to ministers for their support.”

The GreenShed system will feature an anaerobic digestion plant, using waste cattle bedding, to produce energy to run a methane capture system. Any excess energy produced from the plant will then be used to power a vertical farm and a low-carbon fertiliser system.

SRUC said the system could give farmers an additional income stream of up to £40,000 per year, and it is estimated that a 100-cattle shed using the system could save £1,000 a year in fertiliser and heat energy costs.

Dr Carol-Anne Duthie, who is leading the project at SRUC, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding to make the exciting GreenShed project a reality.

“The value of the project is clear – farmers will improve their profitability, expand their saleable food products, and reduce the environmental impact of beef production.”

Speaking after announcing the funding, UK Energy and Climate Change Minister, Greg Hands, said: “This £54m government investment announced today will help establish a greenhouse gas removal industry in the UK, which could be worth billions to our economy, bringing in private investment and supporting the creation of new green jobs.”