Bidding war: Fife industrial estate sells for more than £10m

A Fife industrial estate sold for more than £10 million after a bidding war.

Belleknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing has been purchased by PATRIZIA and Caisson.

Lismore, who advised on the sale, said the £10.5m sale price reflects a yield of 5.95%.

Belleknowes extends to 140,000 sq ft and has 22 units of varying sizes. It provides trade, warehousing and light industrial accommodation.

Its occupiers include Network Rail, Kwik-Fit, Speedy Hire, Plumbstore and Bella & Duke.

Competitive bidding

Chris Macfarlane, director of Lismore, said there was strong competition for the site.

He said: “The sale price and competitive bidding from both UK and overseas investors on this asset highlights the continuing demand for multi-let industrial opportunities across Scotland.”

Lismore Real Estate Advisors and Shepherd & Wedderburn represented the vendor.

PATRIZIA and Caisson were advised by Galbraith and Morton Fraser.