Charolais bull tops the bill at 16,000gns

Charolais sires maintained the buoyant trend at the Stirling Bull Sales when 66 bulls sold to average £7121, up by £347 when compared to last February’s sale, with a 71% clearance.

Dearest of the day, at 16,000gns, was Ballinlare Phantom, which sold jointly to Bob and Kay Adam, for their Newhouse herd at Glamis, Forfar, and Mike Massie, Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt.

Bred by the Wilson family, from Newry, Northern Ireland, this 20-month-old is sired by the 50,000gns Balthayock Justice and out of a home-bred Goldies Carnival daughter.

Not far behind, at 14,000gns, Ian and Dot Goldie, Greenfield, Annan, sold their 16-month-old Solwayfirth Peterpan, a son of the 11,000gns Glenericht Majestic. He went to Welsh buyer GM Jones, Hafod Yr Esgob Uchaf, Gwynnedd.

A trio of bulls from the north of Scotland hit the 12,000gns mark. First at that money was the Milne family’s Elgin Pele, from Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde. This one is by Westcarse Houdini, while the dam, Elgin Electra, is a full sister to the 20,000gns Elgin DaVinci. Buyer was JW Moir, Auchorties, Keith.

Mike Massie sold two at 12,000gns apiece from his Elrick herd, including Elrick Patriot, a Maerdy Gouverneur son, out of Elrick Lass, which sold to J and W Kellas, Raws Farm, Dufftown.

Also selling at 12,000gns, to Messrs Glass and Smith, Mill of Fowlis, Alford, was Elrick Poldark, another by the Maerdy sire and a full brother to the 25,000gns Elrick Outlaw.

Garry Patterson’s Aultmore consignment, from Upper Forgie, Aultmore, Keith, peaked at 10,000gns, with the Westcarse Houdini son, Aultmore Phantom, selling at that price to R Chandler, Skirrid Farm, Llanvihangel, Abergavenny.

Another to make 10,000gns was Falleninch Paco, from Andrew Hornall, Falleninch, Stirling. Sired by the home-bred Falleninch Memo, he sold to E and M Fairhurst and Son, Bankend, Lawkland, Lancaster.

A strong line-up of bulls from the Campbells’ Alnwick-based Thrunton herd, sold to 10,000gns, for Thrunton Plato, a son of the 28,000gns Maerdy Jerusalem. He was knocked down to W Pringle and Son, Yorkston Farm, Gorebridge.

Last to hit the 10,000gns mark was Goldies Paul, from Hamish Goldie, Mouswald, Dumfries. This son of Balthayock Marquis went to JS Fraser, Tore Mains, Muir of Ord.

Carwood Pioneer, a Maerdy Magestic son from Colin and Fiona Wight, Carwood, Biggar, sold at 9000gns, to D Hyslop, Kilbrook House, Moffat, while Midshield Paul, from Jack and Elma Wight, Townfoot, Biggar, reached 8500gns, selling to F and G Young, Balnowlart, Ballantrae.

A total of eight bulls hit the 8000gns mark, including the Barclay family’s Harestone Powerhouse, from their Insch-based herd. That Blelack Fabulous son went to Dumfries buyer A McCornick, Barnbackle, Lochfoot.

Ballindalloch Pilot, a Goldies Icon son from Raymond Irvine and FG Lawson, Mains of Inverourie, Glenlivet, also made 8000gns, to R MacDonald and Son, Drumgask, Laggan.