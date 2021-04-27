Textravaganza: Plans announced for national Texel sheep show

Texel breeders from across the UK will gather in Carlisle in July for the breed’s first national show.

The British Texel Sheep Society has announced plans for its inaugural national show – the Textravaganza – at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle on July 30.

Society chairman, Roy Campbell, said the show will offer breeders the chance to showcase the best Texels from across the UK and people will get the chance to buy new stock at a special sale of gimmers.

“With many shows cancelled again this year or operating in a very limited manner, the society is delighted to give members this opportunity to showcase their best animals ahead of the autumn sales season,” said Mr Campbell.

“The event promises to be an exciting day for everyone connected to the Texel breed and is a date everyone should put in their diaries.”

British Texel Sheep Society chief executive, John Yates, said the show had been organised to coincide with the breed’s main sales, which kick off in August.

He said: “The society’s national sales will fall a month after this exciting new event making it the ideal time to see a broad spectrum of sheep – many of which are likely to be on offer at sales later in the season.”

He said he hoped the show would also boost breeders’ spirits as the lack of farming events during the pandemic had left many feeling isolated.

Mr Yates added: “This will be a great chance to get together with likeminded people and reconnect with old acquaintances, as well as make new ones.

“Naturally the event will be run in line with relevant Covid-19 guidelines in place at the time and could be subject to cancellation should it be deemed necessary to do so.”

He said full details of the show’s classes, judges and timings will be released in the next few weeks and made available through the society’s website at

texel.uk