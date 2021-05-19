New British Blonde breed record set as bull sells for 12,000gn

A new British Blonde record was set when a bull went under the hammer for 12,000gn at the breed’s spring sale in Carlisle.

The record-priced sire was November 2019-born Hallfield Plato from the Weightman family at Hallfield Farm, Easington, Co Durham. He is by Broccagh Kingfisher, and out of Hallfield Mia.

Commenting on his record-priced bull, James Weightman said: “I’d received phenomenal interest in Plato over the last few months and I was delighted to see several commercial and pedigree breeders pushing him to a new breed record.”

Plato was purchased by Thor Atkinson who farms at Newland, Ulverston, Cumbria.

He said: “Plato had everything we had been looking for in a bull – length, power and great hindquarters and I’m looking forward to using him and seeing what he produces.”

Plato was one of only four bulls sold at the fixture, held at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, where an average price of £5,853.75 was achieved.

The Blonde record came the same weekend a British Blue breed record was set at Borderway Mart.

This was for 25-month-old black bull, Gass Okay, from Ayrshire breeder Andrew Kay.

By Almeley Kwasimodo, he sold for 30,000gn to Messrs Morgan for their Almeley herd in Herefordshire.