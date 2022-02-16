Shelley Hague: ‘Football can be a great force for good’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Courier Investigations

Shelley Hague: ‘Football can be a great force for good’

By Stephen Stewart
February 16 2022, 6.00am
Shelley Hague
Shelley Hague

Shelley Hague is a women’s football evangelist.

She is chairwoman of Arbroath FC Community Trust and a former footballer who played for the Barry girl’s team in the 1990s and lifted the North East Scotland Cup.

Her role with the Red Lichties has given her a special insight into the benefits of football for women and girls which go far beyond the pitch.

The 39-year-old Angus Council chief said her women’s and girl’s teams have been wholeheartedly embraced by local people.

She said: “We now have around 60 girls playing for us. We are very much embedded in the community so we haven’t had any negative feedback.”

Shelley was disappointed at our survey findings which showed women and girls suffered abuse and harassment for playing football.

‘Football can be a great force for good’

Shelley said trolls had to be given the boot. She added: “We post a lot of pictures of the girls and women playing and there is never anything negative on there so that is heartening.

“I am aware there is that negative side as well, perhaps more at the national level. I would hate for that to creep in here and put people off.

“If you get trolled based on one performance and decide to call it a day – that would be a real shame to the game and that person’s life.

“It is so disappointing to see that. To have someone turn on you because of your gender is absolutely unacceptable.”

Shelley Hague with Arbroath FC Community Trust's development manager Ryan Beattie
Shelley with Arbroath FC Community Trust’s development manager Ryan Beattie

Shelley – who works as the council’s interim service leader in policy and partnerships as well as her role at Arbroath – has been involved in supporting social enterprise, attracting funding into the area and making Angus a more alluring place for investment.

She added: “Football can be a great force for good. You can learn all sorts of skills – team work, leadership, problem solving.

“Now, football can also be a career for women.”

Anyone who witnesses sexist abuse, harassment or discrimination, can report it in a number of ways.

You can report discrimination within Scottish grassroots football to the Scottish Football Association.

Or search for Scottish FA Grassroots in Google Play or App store.

Also, the Her Game Too anti-sexism campaign has an anonymous online form.

If you feel the form of discrimination you witnessed either on the pitch or online could be a hate crime, you may also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Read more from this series

Credits

Words and interviews by Sophie Goodwin and Stephen Stewart

Story design by Cheryl Livingstone

Graphics by Carly Gilchrist

Data visualisations by Emma Morrice

Video by Drew Farrell, Kim Cessford and Gregor Aiken

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]