Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls is real labour of love for founder Ellie

The Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls is a family footballing triumph.

Ellie Cook and her clan have built up a growing girl’s football empire that continues to go from strength to strength.

Former Forfar Farmington and Dryburgh Athletic star Ellie recruited her mum, dad, uncle and aunty to create a Tayside girls team which they hope will now be a training ground for the elite female players of tomorrow.

Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls is a real labour of love

Ellie – who launched Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls – said: “We started off with a handful of girls and it has just grown and grown.

“I started playing when I was about five and had to play with the boys. I started a girls team eight years ago as there was nothing like that for us at the time.

“It was difficult at the start as the women and girls game wasn’t really promoted so it was for hard to get girls to come along.

“Now it has just blown up. It was hard at first with no provision for girls but things are improving and it’s great to see so many getting involved.

“It has been a real family effort at Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls. My mum Karen, dad Stewart, uncle Steven Herron and aunty Sally have all helped to get the team going.

“It is a very close-knit club and a real labour of love.”

‘Why should women and girls have to put up with it?’

The news comes after we published a survey among players, fans and officials which showed that nearly 70% of people surveyed had experienced or witnessed discriminatory behaviour.

Coach and part-time bar worker Ellie, 20, said: “I have been lucky to have never experienced sexism or abuse at football but I know of people who have.

“It is just unacceptable. You don’t get people making comments about men’s physique, shape or their skill level so why should women and girls have to put up with it?

“There has to be zero tolerance to this. Men and women, girls and boys need to call it out when they see it. We need to stand against it.

“I don’t know if maybe some men feel threatened about the rise of the women’s sport. Maybe one day, there won’t be men’s and women’s football.

“It will all just be classed as football. It is something that everyone can and should enjoy.”

‘Ignore the negativity’

Ellie’s aunt Sally Herron, 46, the club’s treasurer, said Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls once had just eight players but now they can boast more than 100 footballers.

She added: “It is amazing to see how big the game has got for girls and women.

“Ellie has done so well. I just think it is amazing to see all the girls come out and play and have a great time.

“We get lots of support from the families and the wider community.

“My message would be – ignore any negativity, take the right steps to address any sexist attitudes and get out and just get involved.”

Arbroath Community Sports Club recently joined the Arbroath Player Pathway, a scheme to develop young footballing talent.

The Pathway scheme is a partnership between local clubs and the Arbroath FC Community Trust to help football in Arbroath grow and provide opportunities for all players who wish to play the game.

You can find out more about the Arbroath Community Sports Club Girls here.

Anyone who witnesses sexist abuse, harassment or discrimination, can report it in a number of ways.

You can report discrimination within Scottish grassroots football to the Scottish Football Association.

Or search for Scottish FA Grassroots in Google Play or App store.

Also, the Her Game Too anti-sexism campaign has an anonymous online form.

If you feel the form of discrimination you witnessed either on the pitch or online could be a hate crime, you may also report it to Police Scotland via 101.

Credits

Words and interviews by Sophie Goodwin and Stephen Stewart

Story design by Cheryl Livingstone

Graphics by Carly Gilchrist

Data visualisations by Emma Morrice

Video by Drew Farrell, Kim Cessford and Gregor Aiken