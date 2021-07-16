Alan Carr announces Dundee gig as he goes from ‘national treasure’ to Regional Trinket

Chatty man Alan Carr is going from “national treasure” to regional trinket in his brand new stand-up show – and he’s bringing it to Dundee.

The talk show host and funnyman will hit the Caird Hall stage with his new act on July 7 2022.

Regional Trinket will see Carr, 45, focusing on finding joy in the little things.

After going from the sky-high fame of his star-studded wedding to Paul Drayton (singer Adele performed the ceremony) to the lockdown lows of being stuck on a farm, the comedian is sure to have some quality “chat”.

Deemed “bellyachingly funny” by reviewers, the show looks set to bring some levity back to Dundee’s biggest city centre venue, which is currently a vaccine centre.

A spokesperson for the Caird Hall said: “It’s fantastic news that Alan Carr is returning to the Caird Hall in 2022 with his new Show Regional Trinket.

“We are delighted to be included in this tour as Alan is such a star.”

Tickets for the Caird Hall gig are available at Dundee Box Office.