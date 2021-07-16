Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alan Carr announces Dundee gig as he goes from ‘national treasure’ to Regional Trinket

By Rebecca Baird
July 16 2021, 4.30pm
Alan Carr is coming to Dundee's Caird Hall as part of his Regional Trinket tour.
Chatty man Alan Carr is going from “national treasure” to regional trinket in his brand new stand-up show – and he’s bringing it to Dundee.

The talk show host and funnyman will hit the Caird Hall stage with his new act on July 7 2022.

Regional Trinket will see Carr, 45, focusing on finding joy in the little things.

After going from the sky-high fame of his star-studded wedding to Paul Drayton (singer Adele performed the ceremony) to the lockdown lows of being stuck on a farm, the comedian is sure to have some quality “chat”.

The Caird Hall is currently still issuing vaccines, but will host Alan Carr next year. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Deemed “bellyachingly funny” by reviewers, the show looks set to bring some levity back to Dundee’s biggest city centre venue, which is currently a vaccine centre.

A spokesperson for the Caird Hall said: “It’s fantastic news that Alan Carr is returning to the Caird Hall in 2022 with his new Show Regional Trinket.

“We are delighted to be included in this tour as Alan is such a star.”

Tickets for the Caird Hall gig are available at Dundee Box Office.

