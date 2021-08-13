Dundee’s DCA champions award-winning film about Deaf family with exclusive screenings

Apple+ TV has chosen Dundee’s DCA cinema to screen its new award-winning drama, CODA, which centres on a Deaf family.

Winner of the Sundance London British Independent Film award, CODA reaches out to both Deaf and hearing audiences.

And the DCA, which routinely champions under-represented or marginalised communities, will be the only Dundee venue showing the film.

Alice Black, head of cinema at DCA, said: “CODA shines a rare spotlight on what it is like to grow up hearing in a Deaf family and does so with laughter, tears and music.

“It is exactly the kind of film DCA loves to champion. It’s impossible not to be charmed and won over by this sensitive, heartfelt, and joyful film! ”

Its limited theatrical release begins tonight, August 13, and it will screen until August 19.

CODA, which stands for “child of Deaf adults”, follows teenager Ruby (Emilia Jones, Netflix’s Locke and Key), who is the only hearing person in her Deaf household and feel stretched thin by her role in keeping her family’s fishing business afloat.

Lonely Ruby finds comfort in music, but her devoted parents (Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) have grown to depend on her and are worried when she decides to leave to study singing.

All screenings of CODA at DCA will be captioned, and Audio Description is available on

request.

And special screening tonight, August 13, will be followed by an exclusive recorded Q&A with director Siân Heder and some of the film’s Deaf cast.

The Q&A will be fully accessible, including both American Sign Language and British Sign Language interpretation.