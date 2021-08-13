ERIC NICOLSON: Benching Shaun Rooney, the Eetu Vertainen X-factor and managing Ali McCann’s St Johnstone exit

St Johnstone fell just short of achieving their best-ever result in Europe and claiming the mighty Galatasaray’s scalp.

The Perth men will be straight into another home-and-away clash against LASK of Austria when qualification for the group stage of the Europa Conference League will be on the line.

Eric Nicolson picks out three Saints talking points.

Galatasaray found a way but others won’t

It was almost instantly apparent that in the first leg, a major part of Fatih Terim’s strategy was to target Saints’ right side either with balls into the space behind Shaun Rooney or by overloading on that flank with the purpose of sending in-swinging crosses into the danger area.

Had it not been for the worst piece of finishing over the two games when an absolute sitter was missed by Mostafa Mohamed, that game-plan would have produced an early opening goal from which an entirely different type of contest would have been born, you suspect.

Callum Davidson isn’t a man who backs away from huge selection decisions – of the four Hampden Park games last season, only the last of them was along predictable lines.

They don’t come much bigger than benching the man who scored both cup final winners and is adored by supporters as a result of it.

Describing James Brown as “defensively, more of a full-back” when asked about the call pre-match, Davidson had clearly come to the conclusion that shutting down that avenue of Galatasaray attack was essential.

And it worked.

There was a knock-on effect though, of course.

More of the game was played in the middle.

Against domestic opposition this would be ideal for Saints and it looked that way at half-time on Thursday as well.

Manoeuvring between the lines against the Perth team is very, very difficult.

No side has enjoyed great success from it, either last season or at the start of the current one.

On Thursday night the celebrated central-defensive trio was supplemented by two defence-first wing-backs and three central midfielders.

It wasn’t until the last 45 of the four that Galatasaray were able to methodically play through Saints in an area of the pitch they would gladly take you on in.

There is no shame in the fact they were unzipped by quick feet, quick minds and quick pass and move football.

Davidson got his tactics and his team selection spot-on – and his players turned up on the big occasion yet again.

That the first team to cut them open through the middle has been Galatasaray is a badge of honour.

But there should be no domestic fear – there isn’t a team in Scotland with the capacity to do likewise.

A new Saints front three

Unfortunately the standard of continental opposition for Saints isn’t going to drop off now that they move from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League.

They would have had a better chance against Galatasaray’s next opponents, Randers.

LASK’s pedigree at this level in recent years is arguably more impressive than that of the Turks – and so is their current form.

To win 6-1 – with five different goalscorers – against a capable Serbian side is a result to take notice of.

Add in the fact that they drew with Tottenham last season and it took Manchester United to beat them in the last-16 the year before and you get a good idea of what lies in store.

Staying in the tie will once again be the away leg priority.

The good news is that Saints should carry far more of an offensive threat.

Being deprived of David Wotherspoon’s creativity and Glenn Middleton’s ability to get the team up the pitch more effectively than Michael O’Halloran dulled their counter-attack.

That duo instantly elevate the side.

And then there is Eetu Vertainen.

It would be a stretch to expect him to be a match-winner as soon as next Thursday. Let’s see him play first.

But if his skillset lives up to its billing, the Finnish under-21 international’s presence in the second leg would be an intriguing, and for LASK, an unpredictable, X-factor.

Managing Ali McCann’s exit

All Saints fans know that the player who excelled in both legs, performing different roles it should be stressed, isn’t going to join the long list of Perth heroes awarded a testimonial.

For the club, it has now become a case of managing his departure and maximising the transfer fee.

People whose judgment on the finer details of the market is to be trusted have suggested the figure McCann would command if he moved to England is constricted because he isn’t a goal-scoring midfielder of the David Turnbull or John McGinn-type.

It’s not a theory I subscribe to but I’m not buying or selling football players.

Holding their nerve until January to see if the Northern Ireland international starts finding the net with the regularity of early 2020 would be a big risk for Saints.

But it could bring even greater reward.

It’s one of many factors that will need to be weighed up from the position of control Saints are in.