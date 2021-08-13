Aberdeen are the best team in Scotland right now, reckons Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn

John McGlynn believes Raith Rovers must overcome Scotland’s most in-form side if they are to dump Aberdeen out of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Stark’s Park gaffer was in attendance at Pittodrie on Thursday evening as the Dons defeated Breidablik 2-1 in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, completing a 5-3 aggregate triumph.

Stephen Glass’ men have thus far balanced their continental exploits with Premiership duties perfectly, with two wins from two in the league.