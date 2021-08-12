Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Raith Rovers talisman Lewis Vaughan facing six weeks on the sidelines as John McGlynn reveals knee injury diagnosis

By Alan Temple
August 12 2021, 2.50pm
Vaughan in action
Raith Rovers have been dealt a major injury blow after Lewis Vaughan was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old sat out Rovers’ 1-0 defeat against Inverness on Saturday after complaining of slight discomfort, although boss John McGlynn revealed that Vaughan was willing to play.

But given Vaughan’s history of three separate cruciate ligament ruptures, McGlynn decided to err on the side of caution and send the front-man for a scan.

An experienced specialist pored over those results earlier this week and has diagnosed a torn meniscus – an area of cartilage near the kneecap.

McGlynn and Vaughan

While the absence of Vaughan, with four goals in five appearances already this season, is far from ideal, McGlynn is cognisant that it could have been much worse.

And the Rovers gaffer has been assured the damage bears no relation to the player’s previous woes.

“The news could have been worse and it could have been better,” said McGlynn, who welcomes Aberdeen to Stark’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

“Lewis has a torn meniscus, so we are looking at six weeks out.

“A specialist looked at the scan and Lewis will meet with him next Friday. That will tell us for definite, and will be a hands-on assessment.

“However, the indications are that we are looking at the six-week mark.”

Vaughan’s set-back follows hot on the heels of key midfielder Brad Spencer being ruled out for between four and six weeks with a fractured foot.

