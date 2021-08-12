SPONSORED: Buy AIG Women’s Open tickets and plan your visit – 5 things to know before you go

AIG Women’s Open tickets are still available! There’s sure to be a buzz as fans return to watch the golfers tackle the challenging course at Carnoustie, 19-22 August. Here’s what you need to know before you go, from safety to parking and ticket formats.

It’s been 10 years since the AIG Women’s Open last took place at the renowned Carnoustie course, so excitement was always going to be high for the return of the Championship.

But on the back of the past 18 months, which have seen major sporting events cancelled or playing out to empty audiences, there’s an even greater buzz than usual.

Those hoping to witness the action in person should snap up the remaining AIG Women’s Open tickets now, to make sure you don’t miss out.

Particularly since The R&A has confirmed that up to 8,000 fans per day can attend the AIG Women’s Open, following support from the Scottish Government as part of its Events Gateway Process.

This is great news and along with confirmation on spectator numbers comes more guidance on buying AIG Women’s Open tickets and attendance.

Here are five things to you need to know about attending the AIG Women’s Open 2021.

1. You need to book your ticket in advance

Fans wishing to attend the Championship should book their tickets in advance. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate, so booking AIG Women’s Open tickets online is the only way to ensure you are there this year.

Take advantage of the Kids Go Free initiative and bring the whole family! Adult tickets start from £25, with children aged 16 years or under before the Championship admitted free of charge.

2. Be aware of the Covid-19 safety information

The R&A has worked closely with the Scottish and UK governments, its health and safety advisers and local health authorities. It has implemented health protocols to ensure the safety of everyone at the Championship.

Before you attend, fans are strongly encouraged to:

Be double vaccinated or,

Undertake twice-weekly lateral flow tests.

3. Free parking is available at the AIG Women’s Open 2021

There are Scotrail services to Carnoustie train station, but this year, the AIG Women’s Open is asking people to take advantage of free parking.

Plenty of free parking is available via Links Parade, right by the Championship venue.

4. Enjoy the health benefits of golf

Throughout the pandemic, it’s been shown that golf can be played safely due to its outdoor nature and ease of social distancing. The same can be enjoyed whilst spectating.

Golf provides significant health benefits including:

The prevention and treatment of over 40 major chronic diseases

Lower cholesterol

Improved body composition and metabolism.

Golfers are also less likely to be at risk of loneliness, a risk factor enhanced for many by the global pandemic.

Many people throughout this period have also missed live spectating at sporting events. The re-introduction of this opportunity provides another vital step towards normality for society.

5. You have been missed

Fans attending the AIG Women’s Open on each championship day will be able to cheer on the players, a sound missed at the 72nd hole in 2020 when the championship played behind closed doors.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said, “We and our partners at AIG were incredibly proud of what we achieved for women’s golf at the AIG Women’s Open last year, and we will always remember Sophia Popov’s outstanding victory, but in 2021 fans are what will elevate the AIG Women’s Open from memorable to truly special.

“Fans are so important to major sporting championships; they create atmosphere, they celebrate greatness and commiserate heartbreak, they bring passion and excitement. We are truly delighted to welcome spectators back to the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.”

Visit the website for further information and guidance on attending AIG Women’s Open 2021.

Make the most of your AIG Women’s Open tickets

Once you’ve got your AIG Women’s Open tickets and have taken care of anything you need to do in advance, all that’s left is to enjoy your visit!

Gates will open at 6am on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th, and 7am on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd.

In between checking out the score and watching the game, fuel up with food and beverages in the Spectator Village. This will feature a large screen tv so you don’t have to miss a minute of the golf.

There’s also the AIG Women’s Open Shop (it’s cashless so bring your debit or credit card) and public grandstand seats on the 18th green, 1st tee and 13th green.

And remember, kids under 16 go free with an adult who has a ticket.

Don’t miss out on all the fun! Buy AIG Women’s Open tickets in advance and start planning your day (or weekend) at this live sporting event.