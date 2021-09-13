Dundee piper Craig smashes Courteneers set at TRNSMT

Dundee piper and Gleadhraich frontman Craig Weir represented his hometown on Glasgow Green this weekend, as Scotland’s biggest festival returned with a bang.

Craig, who also fronts indie-rock outfit Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, impressed the West as he played the bagpipes alongside English rockers The Courteneers at TRNSMT festival on Friday.

The acclaimed local piper, who has played for the likes of the Dalai Lama and the Queen, said joining the headliners on the TRNSMT main stage was “incredible”.

And some Tweets from audience members, one of which Craig cheekily shared on his social media today, even suggested his energetic performance was a highlight of the set.

Watching the trnsmt highlights and so far the best bit of the courteeners set has been the boy on the bagpipes — Lesley Anne (@lesleyanne_d) September 10, 2021

“I’ve had the great privilege of playing guest spots on the pipes with a few bands over the years. And it’s been amazing to do it with The Courteeners on each of their last three occasions in Scotland now,” says Craig.

“Obviously to do it at TRNSMT at the weekend, it’s the biggest stage in Scotland and it felt incredible to be onstage in front of so many people after the time we’ve all had.

“The band and crew have always been so welcoming to me which is lovely. Their latest album, More. Again. Forever was one of my favourites from last year so it was great to hear them play it live.

“We had some drinks after and (English musician) Sam Fender joined the party too. It was a great weekend all in all and a big thanks to everyone involved with The Courteeners for having me along again.”

Reflections and Revelations, the recent EP from Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, is available now. Craig will be playing a hometown gig at the Hunter S Thompson next month.