Entertainment

Dundee piper Craig smashes Courteneers set at TRNSMT

By Rebecca Baird
September 13 2021, 5.00pm
Craig Weir played alongside The Courteneers at TRNSMT. Picture: Lesley Martin.
Dundee piper and Gleadhraich frontman Craig Weir represented his hometown on Glasgow Green this weekend, as Scotland’s biggest festival returned with a bang.

Craig, who also fronts indie-rock outfit Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, impressed the West as he played the bagpipes alongside English rockers The Courteneers at TRNSMT festival on Friday.

The acclaimed local piper, who has played for the likes of the Dalai Lama and the Queen, said joining the headliners on the TRNSMT main stage was “incredible”.

The crowd went wild during the Courteneers set at TRNSMT. Picture: PA.

And some Tweets from audience members, one of which Craig cheekily shared on his social media today, even suggested his energetic performance was a highlight of the set.

“I’ve had the great privilege of playing guest spots on the pipes with a few bands over the years. And it’s been amazing to do it with The Courteeners on each of their last three occasions in Scotland now,” says Craig.

“Obviously to do it at TRNSMT at the weekend, it’s the biggest stage in Scotland and it felt incredible to be onstage in front of so many people after the time we’ve all had.

“The band and crew have always been so welcoming to me which is lovely. Their latest album, More. Again. Forever was one of my favourites from last year so it was great to hear them play it live.

Craig is all set for his hometown gig in Dundee next month. Picture: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“We had some drinks after and (English musician) Sam Fender joined the party too. It was a great weekend all in all and a big thanks to everyone involved with The Courteeners for having me along again.”

Reflections and Revelations, the recent EP from Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, is available now. Craig will be playing a hometown gig at the Hunter S Thompson next month.

