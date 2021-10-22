Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Dundonians can get hands-on with ring-making and pottery events during Scottish Craft Week

By Rebecca Baird
October 22 2021, 12.00pm
Craft Week Scotland has events in Dundee and Arbroath next week. Pictures: Owen O'Leary.

The knitters, carvers, weavers and welders of Dundee will be in their element next week, as Craft Week Scotland brings some hands-on fun to the city.

The week-long festival will showcase the more than 3,000, internationally-renowned creators and emerging talents based in Scotland, creating a space for them to show off their wares – from jewellery and furniture to textiles and glassware, and everything in between.

Courier Country gets crafty

And this year, crafty types in Courier Country can get a taste of the vibrant scene that exists right on their doorsteps, with two hands-on events taking place in Dundee in Angus.

For sparkle-loving magpies, a jewellery-making workshop with Dundee-based artist Kirsten Manzi will take place on October 27. Over the course of two hours, participants will learn the techniques needed to create a silver ring from scratch, and can leave with their very own finished ring.

People can learn to make their own silver ring with Kirsten Manzi.

And for folk who want to get their hands dirty, Arbroath’s Springfield Creative Arts is hosting a Pottery Tasters and Ceramics Exhibition, open next Monday, Thursday and Saturday (October 25-30).

The open studio exhibition will have pieces available to buy, from a fiver up to £200, and visitors will have the chance to chat to professional potters about the techniques used, as well as to try out a potter’s wheel or hand-sculpting clay for themselves.

And as well as in-person events, Craft Scotland have organised a series of online talks from leading craft practitioners and curators around the world on topics ranging from specific techniques to making craft a career.

Craft Week’s Christmas presence

Ahead of the launch of Craft Week, Craft Scotland director Irene Kernan points out that the festival is also a great chance for people to shop locally for Christmas and help sustain small businesses.

Pottery and clay sculpting will be on offer at Springfield Creative Arts.

“During the vital Christmas selling period, the Craft Week Scotland  campaign is to encourage people to visit, engage with and buy from makers and craft destinations, including galleries, venues, independent shops and small businesses,” she says.

“We want to encourage Scotland to shop handmade and local, and we are keen to promote even more makers and venues across Scotland and showcase the breadth of contemporary craft that is happening today.”

For the full programme of Craft Week Scotland events, including ticket prices, see the Craft Scotland website.

