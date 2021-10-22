Dundonians can get hands-on with ring-making and pottery events during Scottish Craft Week

The knitters, carvers, weavers and welders of Dundee will be in their element next week, as Craft Week Scotland brings some hands-on fun to the city.

The week-long festival will showcase the more than 3,000, internationally-renowned creators and emerging talents based in Scotland, creating a space for them to show off their wares – from jewellery and furniture to textiles and glassware, and everything in between.

Courier Country gets crafty

And this year, crafty types in Courier Country can get a taste of the vibrant scene that exists right on their doorsteps, with two hands-on events taking place in Dundee in Angus.

For sparkle-loving magpies, a jewellery-making workshop with Dundee-based artist Kirsten Manzi will take place on October 27. Over the course of two hours, participants will learn the techniques needed to create a silver ring from scratch, and can leave with their very own finished ring.

And for folk who want to get their hands dirty, Arbroath’s Springfield Creative Arts is hosting a Pottery Tasters and Ceramics Exhibition, open next Monday, Thursday and Saturday (October 25-30).

The open studio exhibition will have pieces available to buy, from a fiver up to £200, and visitors will have the chance to chat to professional potters about the techniques used, as well as to try out a potter’s wheel or hand-sculpting clay for themselves.

And as well as in-person events, Craft Scotland have organised a series of online talks from leading craft practitioners and curators around the world on topics ranging from specific techniques to making craft a career.

Craft Week’s Christmas presence

Ahead of the launch of Craft Week, Craft Scotland director Irene Kernan points out that the festival is also a great chance for people to shop locally for Christmas and help sustain small businesses.

“During the vital Christmas selling period, the Craft Week Scotland campaign is to encourage people to visit, engage with and buy from makers and craft destinations, including galleries, venues, independent shops and small businesses,” she says.

“We want to encourage Scotland to shop handmade and local, and we are keen to promote even more makers and venues across Scotland and showcase the breadth of contemporary craft that is happening today.”

For the full programme of Craft Week Scotland events, including ticket prices, see the Craft Scotland website.

