Police launch probe after attempted robbery of pensioner in Kirkcaldy

Police have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery of a pensioner in Kirkcaldy.

A 69-year-old man was the victim of an attempted robbery on Thursday near Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive.

Police were called at around 8pm and have confirmed there were no serious injuries following the incident.

Locals reported seeing as many as three police vehicles in the area at the time.

Officers hope to catch culprit soon

Officers have said they are currently following a positive line of enquiry in investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Thursday, October 21, police were called to the Templehall Avenue and Dunearn Drive areas of Kirkcaldy, following a report of the attempted robbery of a 69-year-old man.

“There were no serious injuries and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”