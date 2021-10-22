Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

DCA’s Discovery Film Festival a chance for kids to fall in love with film

By Rebecca Baird
October 22 2021, 5.00pm
The Discovery Film Festival is a chance for young audiences to experience the joys of cinema.

Mini film buffs can get in on the action next week, as Dundee Contemporary Arts presents Discovery Film Festival – a series of events designed specifically for younger audiences.

Packed with animated shorts  and feature-length films, the annual festival will also offer art activities and schools programme.

Discovery promises “something for everyone”. There will be language-free offerings for the littlest cinephiles, while older kids and teenagers can get their first taste of age-appropriate subtitled films.

Tomorrow’s opening film Jackie & Oopjen romps through history, friendship, bananas
and art in a fun-filled Amsterdam adventure for those aged 8 and up.

Jackie & Oopjen will open the film festival on Saturday October 23. Pictures courtesy of DCA.

And those who book a ticket can expect an invitation to the Gala Reception. As well as refreshments, arts activities will be on offer to celebrate the festival’s opening day.

Other screenings throughout festival, which this year is sponsored by Dundee-based game developers sponsored 4J Studios, include time travel comedy-drama, The Fantastic Journey Of Margot & Marguerite; contemporary romance All Hands On Deck (A l’abordage); heavy metal coming-of-age tale The Night of the Beast (La noche de la Bestia); and The Wolves (Los lobos), a story of economic migration and brotherhood.

As well as in-person events, the whole festival programme will be available to rent online via DCA at Home.

Kids will get to experience films from around the world at the Discovery Film Festival.

Ahead of the festival, Discovery producer Mike Tait said: “It’s always exciting to be able to present these brand-new films for younger audiences up on the big screen here at DCA. And doubly so that this year every film in our programme will be available to watch online too!

“From polar bears in the frozen North to Iron Maiden in Colombia, there really is
something for everyone.”

The Discover Film Festival will run from Saturday October 23 to Sunday November 7 2021. For more information, check out the festival website.

