DCA’s Discovery Film Festival a chance for kids to fall in love with film

Mini film buffs can get in on the action next week, as Dundee Contemporary Arts presents Discovery Film Festival – a series of events designed specifically for younger audiences.

Packed with animated shorts and feature-length films, the annual festival will also offer art activities and schools programme.

Discovery promises “something for everyone”. There will be language-free offerings for the littlest cinephiles, while older kids and teenagers can get their first taste of age-appropriate subtitled films.

Tomorrow’s opening film Jackie & Oopjen romps through history, friendship, bananas

and art in a fun-filled Amsterdam adventure for those aged 8 and up.

And those who book a ticket can expect an invitation to the Gala Reception. As well as refreshments, arts activities will be on offer to celebrate the festival’s opening day.

Other screenings throughout festival, which this year is sponsored by Dundee-based game developers sponsored 4J Studios, include time travel comedy-drama, The Fantastic Journey Of Margot & Marguerite; contemporary romance All Hands On Deck (A l’abordage); heavy metal coming-of-age tale The Night of the Beast (La noche de la Bestia); and The Wolves (Los lobos), a story of economic migration and brotherhood.

As well as in-person events, the whole festival programme will be available to rent online via DCA at Home.

Ahead of the festival, Discovery producer Mike Tait said: “It’s always exciting to be able to present these brand-new films for younger audiences up on the big screen here at DCA. And doubly so that this year every film in our programme will be available to watch online too!

“From polar bears in the frozen North to Iron Maiden in Colombia, there really is

something for everyone.”

The Discover Film Festival will run from Saturday October 23 to Sunday November 7 2021. For more information, check out the festival website.

