Home Entertainment

Former Perth Concert Hall leader’s honorary degree for lifetime dedicated to arts

By Rebecca Baird
December 10 2021, 12.15pm Updated: December 10 2021, 12.16pm
Jane Spiers receives her honorary degree from Robert Gordon University.

Former Horsecross Arts leader Jane Spiers, who oversaw the construction of the new Perth Concert Hall, has been recognised for a lifetime dedicated to the arts.

At Robert Gordon University’s first in-person graduation ceremony in two years, Ms Spiers was presented with an honorary Doctor of Letters degree for her lifetime achievements in the creative and cultural sector.

Ms Spiers, who was born in Perth and attended Perth Academy, has worked in a variety of roles spanning the central belt all the way to the north-east.

Jane oversaw the construction of Perth Concert Hall during her time at Horsecross.

In Perth, she oversaw the construction and the opening of the new Concert Hall to critical acclaim and has since championed the redevelopment of Perth Theatre.

And as chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts since 2012, she has been responsible for for three innovative festivals; True North, Granite Noir and Light the Blue.

Jane Spiers and crime author Stuart MacBride at Granite Noir.

She also led the restoration and renovation of the Music Hall, making her receipt of the DLitt award in the city centre venue a very special, full-circle moment.

‘It’s a moment I’ll treasure forever’

Ms Spiers said: “It’s such a great privilege to receive this honorary doctorate from Robert Gordon University, a university with deep roots in the city and the north-east, and a university that nurtures creative thinking and entrepreneurship.

“I’ve spent my working life in the arts and so it was extra special to receive my honorary doctorate from Dame Evelyn Glennie in the Music Hall.

“It’s a moment I’ll treasure forever.”

And Aberdeen Performing Arts board member Duncan Cockburn praised the recognition of Jane’s efforts, saying: “In a career across the UK as a producer, programmer, events manager, festival director, arts policy advisor and ultimately chief executive, Jane is passionate about the role culture plays in transforming lives and regenerating communities.

Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts Jane Spiers arriving at the start of the afternoon ceremony.

“She is a tireless advocate for the role of the artist within society and her legacy will enrich the cultural life of Scotland for many years to come.”

