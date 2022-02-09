The most fulfilling job there is: Why you should work in homecare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Wanting to make a positive difference to others is the perfect starting point when it comes to joining the care sector – you can learn the rest.”

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s not often your everyday work can make such a tangible difference to the lives of others.

But with a career in the homecare sector, improving and enhancing peoples’ lives is quite literally why you come to work each day.

And this sense of fulfilment is just one of the reasons the team at TayCare at Home love what they do.

TayCare supports its carers

From job satisfaction to the team culture, there are many positives to being part of the TayCare team.

Director of Taycare, Jill Buchan, says: “What makes TayCare special for those who receive our services, and those that work with us, is not so much about what we do, it’s about HOW we do it.

“How we approach care that sums up our culture as a company – an ethical approach, focused on quality.

“During the crisis of the recent pandemic, we have managed to maintain safety and stability at TayCare, in terms of our staffing levels and the wellbeing of our clients, by ensuring our staff know we are there for them, working hard to keep both them and our clients safe.”

Care may be challenging – but is also rewarding

Care continues to be a challenging profession, with shift work, regular training and other regulatory requirements.

Homecare also has the added challenges of lone working and travelling between clients.

But, according to Jill, care continues to be one of the most rewarding professions someone who truly cares for others can have.

“We, as managers, aim to make working in homecare the best experience possible, even through challenging times; we try to provide our care workers with the same individual support as we give to our clients,” she says.

“Wherever possible, we are flexible with our staff and we make sure they are always supported when dealing with clients. Our back office managers and administrators are there to support our care workers and someone senior is always available, even out-with office hours.

“I’m so proud to know that many of our care workers feel much more supported than they have done in any previous experience of care work.”

Now is an exciting time for care workers

Care is also now, partly due to the pandemic, more recognised and valued than ever before.

This is starting to show in increased resources to support better terms and conditions in the sector overall.

“Care has historically never been on a level playing field with other key sectors, but we have always fought for, and are beginning to see, a change in attitudes and understandings.

“We have real hopes for the future of the sector and all those who work in it. Now is an exciting time, not least because we have learned so much about value and resilience in the last few years.”

More people need more help – could YOU give it?

There is an unmet need for care workers in Scotland and, more locally, in Dundee.

Jill explains: “We are contacted on a daily basis by elderly, vulnerable people or their relatives, who are desperately seeking help with dementia, mobility assistance or general activities of daily living such as getting dressed or helping to alleviate social isolation.

“For those of us working in care, who truly believe in what we do, it is heart-breaking to know that there is such unmet need within our communities.

“And that a shortage of care workers mean elderly, vulnerable people are left struggling on their own.

“The fact is, there are so many people out there who would make fantastic carers but for some reason haven’t seen it as a viable option, or have had a negative experience of care work in the past.”

Who makes a good care worker?

According to Jill, an excellent care worker has compassion for vulnerable, older people, simple life skills and a desire to make a positive difference to the lives of other human beings.

“It’s that simple,” she says. “The team at TayCare could all be working in difference sectors and different jobs, but we stay in homecare because it is the most fulfilling job we have ever had.

“We know there are other people out there who would love to feel the satisfaction that we do, from what we do every day.

“Wanting to make a positive difference to others is the perfect starting point when it comes to joining the care sector – you can learn the rest.”

If joining the team at Taycare sounds like something you would be interested in, visit the Taycare at Home website or call the office on 01382 456709.