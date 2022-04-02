Bin it to win it: 3 simple steps to cash in on Dundee’s trash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bin it to win it: 3 simple steps to cash in on Dundee’s trash

In partnership with McDonald's
April 2 2022, 9.00am

A new and exciting initiative, launched by McDonald’s and LitterLotto, is giving the people of Dundee the opportunity to win £1000 – simply by binning their litter.

For over 40 years now, McDonald’s has been committed to tackling litter in the UK. This has led to its partnership with LitterLotto, an app which runs a UK-wide monthly prize-draw, awarding prizes to participants who snap themselves doing their bit to keep their community clean.

Starting on Monday 4 April and running for three weeks, the partnership aims to encourage Dundonians to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their communities, while having fun and potentially winning a big ol’ cheque!

How to cash in your trash with LitterLotto in Dundee

In order to take part in the three week campaign, all you have to do is follow these three simple steps:

1. Download the LitterLotto app today.

This is available for free on the App Store and Google Play

2. Take a picture with the app as you bin your litter and submit it as an entry.

Each photo of you binning rubbish counts as one entry, and you can enter as many times as you like! So, the more you bin, the more likely you are to win!

3. Invite your friends and family!

Earn bonus entries into the jackpot draw by inviting your friends and family. If they end up winning the jackpot, you’ll get a prize too!

LitterLotto app - use in Dundee to win £1000
Eilidh Barbour sets up LitterLotto app to capture herself binning litter

What’s more, entrants who upload their pictures to LitterLotto from Dundee will also be entered into the regular LitterLotto UK Jackpots, ranging from £1000 to a whopping £10,000!

This means you’ll have two chances of winning. And you don’t have to prove you live in Dundee; the clever LitterLotto app uses geo-fencing technology, so it knows exactly where entrants are picking up their litter, and who should be entered twice!

How McDonald’s continues to make a difference

McDonald’s organises litter picks across the UK on a regular basis, leading by example, and prompting people to look after their communities.

With three litter picks organised by every restaurant team each day across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s crew collect on average 27 tonnes of litter every year, covering a total of 5,000 miles each week.

The company worked with Scottish reporter, Eilidh Barbour, to help spread awareness of its partnership with LitterLotto, and the thought process behind the Dundee initiative. Watch the video (above) to hear what she has to say.

Nick McPartland, Dundee McDonald’s franchisee, owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in and around the city. An active member of the community, Nick is excited about the new partnership initiative with LitterLotto.

He said: “I’m passionate about tackling the problem of litter in Dundee, especially in the areas local to my restaurants. My teams go on daily litter-picking walks and we organise regular litter picks as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping our streets clean and tidy. I’m really pleased to be working with LitterLotto on this Dundee-wide initiative. Hopefully we can inspire people to join us and together we can keep Dundee looking beautiful.”

McDonald's and LitterLotto in Dundee
McDonald’s staff outside their restaurant on Reform Street with sports broadcaster, Eilidh Barbour and Dundee franchisee, Nick McPartland. Image: Dylan Drummond

Simon Jacobs, Lord of Litter at LitterLotto, said: “We’re excited to be working together with McDonald’s to incentivise people to bin their litter responsibly, and experience the joy of binning by winning prizes, through the LitterLotto app.

“Together with McDonald’s UK, we’re on a quest to reduce litter, protect wildlife, clear Dundee’s coastline and oceans of waste material – and make more waste available for recycling.”

You’ve got to bin it to win it

The objective is simple: keep Dundee looking as magnificent as possible, while bringing communities together in a joint effort which is both fun and rewarding.

What are you waiting for? Download the LitterLotto app today and get started!

