Bin it to win it: 3 simple steps to cash in on Dundee’s trash

A new and exciting initiative, launched by McDonald’s and LitterLotto, is giving the people of Dundee the opportunity to win £1000 – simply by binning their litter.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

For over 40 years now, McDonald’s has been committed to tackling litter in the UK. This has led to its partnership with LitterLotto, an app which runs a UK-wide monthly prize-draw, awarding prizes to participants who snap themselves doing their bit to keep their community clean.

Starting on Monday 4 April and running for three weeks, the partnership aims to encourage Dundonians to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their communities, while having fun and potentially winning a big ol’ cheque!

How to cash in your trash with LitterLotto in Dundee

In order to take part in the three week campaign, all you have to do is follow these three simple steps:

1. Download the LitterLotto app today.

This is available for free on the App Store and Google Play

2. Take a picture with the app as you bin your litter and submit it as an entry.

Each photo of you binning rubbish counts as one entry, and you can enter as many times as you like! So, the more you bin, the more likely you are to win!

3. Invite your friends and family!

Earn bonus entries into the jackpot draw by inviting your friends and family. If they end up winning the jackpot, you’ll get a prize too!

What’s more, entrants who upload their pictures to LitterLotto from Dundee will also be entered into the regular LitterLotto UK Jackpots, ranging from £1000 to a whopping £10,000!

This means you’ll have two chances of winning. And you don’t have to prove you live in Dundee; the clever LitterLotto app uses geo-fencing technology, so it knows exactly where entrants are picking up their litter, and who should be entered twice!

How McDonald’s continues to make a difference

McDonald’s organises litter picks across the UK on a regular basis, leading by example, and prompting people to look after their communities.

With three litter picks organised by every restaurant team each day across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s crew collect on average 27 tonnes of litter every year, covering a total of 5,000 miles each week.

The company worked with Scottish reporter, Eilidh Barbour, to help spread awareness of its partnership with LitterLotto, and the thought process behind the Dundee initiative. Watch the video (above) to hear what she has to say.

Nick McPartland, Dundee McDonald’s franchisee, owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in and around the city. An active member of the community, Nick is excited about the new partnership initiative with LitterLotto.

He said: “I’m passionate about tackling the problem of litter in Dundee, especially in the areas local to my restaurants. My teams go on daily litter-picking walks and we organise regular litter picks as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping our streets clean and tidy. I’m really pleased to be working with LitterLotto on this Dundee-wide initiative. Hopefully we can inspire people to join us and together we can keep Dundee looking beautiful.”

Simon Jacobs, Lord of Litter at LitterLotto, said: “We’re excited to be working together with McDonald’s to incentivise people to bin their litter responsibly, and experience the joy of binning by winning prizes, through the LitterLotto app.

“Together with McDonald’s UK, we’re on a quest to reduce litter, protect wildlife, clear Dundee’s coastline and oceans of waste material – and make more waste available for recycling.”

You’ve got to bin it to win it

The objective is simple: keep Dundee looking as magnificent as possible, while bringing communities together in a joint effort which is both fun and rewarding.

What are you waiting for? Download the LitterLotto app today and get started!