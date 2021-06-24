Glenalmond College in Perthshire will celebrate the best food and drink the country has to offer when a two-day celebration of Scottish produce is held there later this summer.

The Glenalmond Farmers’ Market will take place at the school on the weekend of August 21 and 22 when more than 40 stalls will be set up in the quad at the heart of its stunning buildings.

Visitors to the event will be able to enjoy viewing the school, which welcomes local day pupils as well as boarders from around the world, in its beautiful 300-acre setting, as well as relaxing and sampling top quality Scottish food and drink.

The school, which is running the event in association with Perth Farmers’ Market, enjoys a spectacular location, just 15 minutes from Perth and an hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Strong food and drink heritage

Farming and food are very much part of its heritage and the school is proud of its strong links to the land and, indeed, its founding families 175 years ago included many well-respected agricultural families.

A great many of the school’s former pupils have gone on to forge very successful careers in farming and food-related businesses, from soft fruit to ice cream, hampers, whisky and gin.

A former pupil of Glenalmond, Alasdair Houston, has just been awarded the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s Sir William Young Award for his exceptional contribution to cattle breeding and the current Farmers Weekly Arable Farmer of the Year, Robert Price, is also a former pupil.

And just last year former pupil Claire Fyfe reached the final five in MasterChef.

The school, which nestles beside the River Almond, was originally built on what was part of the Glenalmond Estate, and is home to a host of wildlife, including a thriving population of red squirrels. It recently set up an Eco Garden in its grounds and an appreciation of conservation and nature is woven throughout the Scottish fabric of the school.

Ideal location for market

Glenalmond College is believed to be the first school ever to host a farmers’ market of this scale and last year it was delighted to become the first school member of the supporters’ scheme run by RSABI, the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture.

“Glenalmond is an ideal location for this event and we are very much looking forward to welcoming stallholders and visitors to share our wonderful grounds during this celebration of Scottish produce and crafts in August,” said Dr Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond College.

Glenalmond’s front quad will provide a wonderful atmospheric location for a fabulous variety of stalls, said Adeline Watson, manager of Perth Farmers’ Market.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming former pupils and other producers connected to the school, who will be able to join our wonderful regular stallholders at the Glenalmond event,” she added.

“We are delighted to have been asked to organise a market at such a stunning location. It’s a great opportunity for many of our regular stallholders and guests to showcase their fantastic range of local food, drinks and crafts to a wider audience”.

Adeline said that while the stallholders are still to be finalised, the following Scottish produce will be available on the day: chilli sauces and jellies, oatcakes, smoked salmon, wild venison, fresh meat and charcuterie, bread, traditional home baking, beer, jam, cider, gin, granola, pies and ready meals.

More food and drink news …

To-go and delivered cocktails – are they here to stay or a thing of the past?

‘They’re the Arbroath FC of soft fruit’: ‘Fermer’ Allen talks sexy strawberries as Angus Insta star of new M&S ad