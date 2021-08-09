Beer and Berries festival will be music to your ears as it showcases the best of Angus produce

The outstanding food and drink available in Angus will be celebrated later next month when Beer and Berries returns to Hospitalfield in Arbroath.

Numerous artisan producers from the county, often referred to as the breadbasket of Scotland, will be in attendance at the event on August 21.

Designed to connect food and drink producers and suppliers to buyers and customers, a number of events including a programme of talks, workshops, events and live music will take place.

Those taking part include Angus Growers, Carnoustie Distillery, Fournos, Owen’s Jams, Angus Brewfest, Artisana Bakes and more.

The ever-popular jam competition returns to Beer and Berries this year and jam-makers are invited to present a standout jar of jam.

Mackays Jam and Hospitalfield’s chef/manager Simon Brown are joining forces again in tasting the jams to decide a winner.

The entry deadline is August 17 and those interested in entering can do so here.

“From Monks to Medicine”

This year’s talks and workshops programme as part of the festival is called “From Monks to Medicine” and includes a range of events exploring the many uses of plants in the treatment of illness.

Children and their guardians can enjoy foraging walks with artist Sneha Solanki and workshop participants joining artist and trainee herbalist Ju Scott will have the opportunity to make a calming and sleep-inducing sniffer, relaxing foot bath salts and a joint and muscle salve.

Irene Hallyburton and Ali Floyd of The Wellcome Centre of Infectious Diseases will introduce their new garden as part of a talk before joining Hospitalfield head gardener, Kate Robinson, for the planting of companion beds of medicinal herbs.

These are just a few of the events taking place between 11.30am and 3pm.

The 2017 Scottish Album of the Year award winners, Sacred Paws, will close out the festival with an open air performance at 4.30pm. DJ’s will also be playing throughout the day.

Celebrate great food and drink

Lucy Byatt, director at Hospitalfield said: “It’s the height of summer and Angus is bursting with fruit and full of grain, Beer and Berries is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich food and drink culture that is so abundant across Angus and Tayside, especially at this time of year.

“As well as delicious local produce, live music and a chance to enjoy the Hospitalfield garden in Bloom, our talks programme focuses on the many uses of plants in the treatment of illness as we return to the roots of this site as a monastic garden.

“Developed in partnership with FEAST Journal, we will be foraging, planting, talking and listening.

“We can’t wait to invite visitors to stroll around the many stalls and buy excellent quality food & drink, meet the producers, growers and local suppliers and enjoy so much more.”

Tickets are priced at £6 per person and offer full access to the stallholders area, live music, the talks and workshops programme (book in advance) as well as entry to the Walled Gardens and Fernery.

Children under 12 go free.

Beer and Berries Festival takes place on August 21 from 11am to 6pm at Hospitalfield House. Book your tickets here: Hospitalfield.org.uk

