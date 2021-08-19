Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Natasha’s Law: The new allergen legislation coming into place in Scotland

New legislation which requires food businesses in Scotland to include detailed ingredient and allergen information on labels for prepacked for direct sale (PPDS) foods will become law on October 1, 2021.
By Julia Bryce
August 19 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 19 2021, 8.19am
Natasha's Law will come into place this October.
The law, named Natasha’s Law, will make it a mandatory requirement for food firms to include the product name and make sure a full list of ingredients, including allergen information, is clearly identifiable.

It was first introduced in 2019 following the tragic death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who, in 2016, suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a baguette bought from Pret a Manger which had undeclared sesame seeds in it.

Consumers have been calling for improved labelling following her death and other high-profile allergy fatalities.

What products will be included?

Items that will need to have the contents of the ingredients in them listed include sandwiches, pies, burgers, ready meals or cakes/baked goods prepared and packaged by a food business before the consumer selects them.

Prepacked for direct sale refers to any item of food packaged so that its contents cannot be altered before being sold to the customer.

Sandwiches prepared and packaged by a food business before the consumer selects them must be labelled correctly.

The term also refers to food items which have been packaged before being offered for sale on the same premises or from a mobile or temporary business, such as a market stall or food truck owned by that same business.

For those living with a food allergy or intolerance, this new law will offer increased confidence when purchasing food.

From October 1, PPDS labelling should include the 14 “most common” allergens as well as other ingredients which could trigger reactions.

Those 14 ingredients include:

The 14 most common allergens.

Food Standards Scotland’s chair, Ross Finnie, said: “This legislation comes in response to an overwhelming number of requests from consumers and families of those at risk for complete allergen and ingredient information to be clearly visible on PPDS foods.

“Consumers can have clarity and trust in the food they buy, making it easier for those needing this information for safety and dietary reasons.

“This is a significant step forward and the changes mirror those being introduced across the UK.”

