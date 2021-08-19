Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore could be demolished under radical town centre plans

By Claire Warrender
August 19 2021, 6.55am Updated: August 19 2021, 8.19am
Kirkcaldy town centre
Councillor Neil Crooks beside the Esplanade car park.

Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore has been earmarked for demolition under radical plans for the town centre.

The unsightly Esplanade car park will go if councillors back proposals for a wholescale parking review next week.

Kirkcaldy town centre
Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore.

And the nearby Thistle Street car park will also be flattened.

Both are owned by Fife Council and are under-used but have remained blots on the landscape for many years.

The plan forms part of a motion by Labour councillors Neil Crooks and Alistair Cameron and follows a major rethink of the town centre’s fortunes.

The High Street has been in decline following the loss of national retailers but Mr Cameron said the green shoots of recovery were beginning to show.

The High Street has been in decline.

“Everybody has been waiting for the results of this review for some time,” he said.

“If you put it together with other developments on the waterfront and new owners for the Mercat, it’s a positive and common sense approach.”

Cut-price season tickets

Other suggestions put forward by the councillors include the introduction of a flat £2 fee to park all day.

Cut-price season tickets are also on the cards, along with the scrapping of charges at both Coal Wynd car parks at the east end of the High Street.

And a blanket approach to parking across all of Kirkcaldy’s council-owned car parks would simplify matters.

Meanwhile, it’s thought a barrier to stop unauthorised vehicles from entering the High Street’s pedestrianised zone would improve safety.

Neil Crooks with Love Oor Lang Toun chairman Danny Cepok on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The council asked local people for their views on how Kirkcaldy could be improved during an extensive consultation.

Mr Cameron said the top suggestion was to get rid of the Esplanade car park.

“There’s no doubt the general consensus is it’s the number one eyesore in Kirkcaldy,” he said.

“People say it looks like a prison and they want it to go.

“We’re trying to make it a seaside town and this will help with that.”

The old swimming pool next door has already been knocked down but Mr Cameron said the site was too small to develop.

The old Kirkcaldy swimming pool, which has now been demolished to make way for a new one nearby.

“If we take the car park down we’re looking at a far bigger space that would be easier to market,” he said.

“There would be potential for a major development.

“We do believe demolition at last would be the best idea. We have to be proactive.”

Permanent barrier

Other changes mooted include a permanent barrier outside Burtons, at the west end of the pedestrianised zone.

This could be lifted to allow blue badge holders and residents access at certain times.

But it would stop others using the street as a thoroughfare while people are shopping.

People drive in the pedestrian zone.

In addition, the motion proposes forcing drivers to turn right down Tolbooth Street to exit the High Street rather than carrying on to the Kirk Wynd junction.

“Disabled drivers would still have three full days but it would come down at 11am on other days,” Mr Cameron said.

“At the moment I have to go out and drag a planter across to stop cars. It’s crazy.”

He added: “There’s a lot going on in Kirkcaldy just now.

“It’s been doom and gloom for a while but it’s all starting to come together slowly but surely.

“It’s definitely very positive.

“Yes, there are a lot of keyboard warriors but in general, I think people are looking at it far more positively than they were.”

Councillors will consider the plans on Tuesday afternoon.

