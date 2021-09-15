Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular Kirkcaldy takeaway and street food firm opens first restaurant in Glenrothes

She's had much success with her Spanish street food takeaway shop in Kirkcaldy, Los Buenos Amigos, and its spin-off travelling kitchen The Wee Tapas Box, but now owner Alicia Aparicio is preparing to open the doors to her very first restaurant.
By Rebecca Shearer
September 15 2021, 6.00am
Alicia Aparicio and her husband William Morris prepare to open their first restaurant.
With the help of her husband William Morris, and her trusted kitchen staff, Alicia and her team will be taking over the kitchen at Glenrothes Golf Club from Friday September 17, with a mix between her Spanish classics and new Scottish favourites expected to be on the menu.

Alicia says: “There will be a lot of new dishes that we haven’t served at the takeaway or The Wee Tapas Box before. There will be something for everybody’s taste.

Alicia Aparicio and William Morris at the new premises.

“Not only will it be Spanish food, but because my husband is Scottish I thought it would be a good chance to make the food a mix between Scottish and Spanish food.

“We’ll still have everything fresh and handmade, though. There’ll also be steak pies, fish and chips, and things like that.”

Takeaway closing

Wanting to offer her customer base the chance to sit in and enjoy her food, Alicia will be closing the takeaway shop on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy so that she can focus her efforts on the new restaurant.

“We wanted to give our customers the chance to be able to sit at tables and serve them good food without them having to take it away in a box,” she adds.

“We chose Glenrothes Golf Club because it’s a beautiful place, the views here are fantastic, and the restaurant space was going to lay empty anyway. So we thought why not go and speak to them? Now we are taking over the kitchen.

Alicia and William outside the golf club that will be their business’ new home.

“I am the kind of person who feels that I won’t be able to put anybody else in the kitchen doing what I do. It’s my recipes, it’s my culture and what I’ve been doing is what the people like.

“I will have a chef coming to learn the recipes and who will work alongside me in the kitchen. It also means I can share a bit of the job but my eyes need to be on top of everything and if I am in another place I wouldn’t be able to do that, which is why we will be closing the shop in Kirkcaldy.”

Home deliveries continuing

As her home deliveries of Spanish food proved popular among Kirkcaldy residents throughout lockdown, Alicia is keen to keep these going and will expand their delivery radius to include Glenrothes, Markinch and nearby areas.

“We’re going to continue with the home deliveries because those are still proving popular and there are some people who are elderly or don’t feel comfortable going out for a meal that still want to enjoy our food,” she continues.

Inside the restaurant.

“We will continue our home deliveries in Kirkcaldy, as that’s where we’ve built up our main customer base and we want to keep serving them. We will also do home deliveries in Glenrothes, Markinch, Leslie, Leven, Methil and those areas nearby.

“But, at the moment, we’re getting a lot of good reaction from customers – they all want to come in and try the food.

“Absolutely everyone can come to the restaurant, they don’t have to be playing golf.”

Breaks in the afternoon

With bookings filling up for the restaurant, Alicia feels it’s still important for her and her team to have a break each day, meaning they won’t be open for several hours in the afternoon.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have booked already for the opening day, though there will still be some tables available,” she says.

Alicia will be running the kitchen.

“At the moment we will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays, though we are likely to review these in the future, probably towards winter.

“On Saturdays and Sundays we will be open from 11am to 8pm then on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays we will be open from 11am-3pm and 6pm-9pm.

“On the weekdays we will be having a break in between the different seatings as we don’t expect it to be as busy those hours and it will give us the chance to have a break as well.”

