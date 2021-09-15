First look: New rooftop restaurant and bar at Rusacks St Andrews has its own putting green

The first images of St Andrews Rusacks Hotel’s three new dining areas have been revealed as the venue looks to open them in the coming days.

Based at Pilmour Links, the 120-room hotel will launch its new rooftop restaurant and bar, 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar as part of its offering this Friday (September 17) after undergoing an extensive renovation.

One of the main new additions to the venue is 18, a restaurant dedicated to Scottish cuisine which also boasts a rooftop bar that overlooks the 18th green at the iconic Old Course, West Sands and the North Sea.

Inside 18

A surprise for guests will be the outdoor putting green also located on the rooftop.

This destination restaurant on the fourth floor will offer up seasonal and regional produce where diners can enjoy the best of local.

Derek Johnstone, one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs, will lead the kitchens and new dining concepts as executive head chef at the premises.

18 will also feature a state-of-the-art Robata grill that will allow the chefs to show off innovative game and seafood dishes.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm and will open for Sunday lunch from 1pm to 6pm. Customers will also be able to indulge in the afternoon tea offering in 18.

Inside The Bridge

The ground floor of the building which dates back wo the 1800s will house The Bridge, a more casual all-day dining option which continues the theme of championing Scottish produce.

It will serve up a range of British and European dishes and will be open for breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, and all day from noon to 10pm.

Inside One Under Bar

Completing the new offering is the One Under Bar, an intimate, underground Scottish bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

Bar snacks will also be available in the quaint, cosy pub and a programme of live music will also run at the weekends. It is open from noon to late.

