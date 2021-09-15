Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

First look: New rooftop restaurant and bar at Rusacks St Andrews has its own putting green

The first images of St Andrews Rusacks Hotel's three new dining areas have been revealed as the venue looks to open them in the coming days.
By Julia Bryce
September 15 2021, 11.45am Updated: September 15 2021, 3.24pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The first images of St Andrews Rusacks Hotel’s three new dining areas have been revealed as the venue looks to open them in the coming days.

Based at Pilmour Links, the 120-room hotel will launch its new rooftop restaurant and bar, 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar as part of its offering this Friday (September 17) after undergoing an extensive renovation.

One of the main new additions to the venue is 18, a restaurant dedicated to Scottish cuisine which also boasts a rooftop bar that overlooks the 18th green at the iconic Old Course, West Sands and the North Sea.

Inside 18

A surprise for guests will be the outdoor putting green also located on the rooftop.

This destination restaurant on the fourth floor will offer up seasonal and regional produce where diners can enjoy the best of local.

Derek Johnstone, one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs, will lead the kitchens and new dining concepts as executive head chef at the premises.

18 will also feature a state-of-the-art Robata grill that will allow the chefs to show off innovative game and seafood dishes.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm and will open for Sunday lunch from 1pm to 6pm. Customers will also be able to indulge in the afternoon tea offering in 18.

Inside The Bridge

The ground floor of the building which dates back wo the 1800s will house The Bridge, a more casual all-day dining option which continues the theme of championing Scottish produce.

It will serve up a range of British and European dishes and will be open for breakfast from 6.30am to 10.30am, and all day from noon to 10pm.

Inside One Under Bar

Completing the new offering is the One Under Bar, an intimate, underground Scottish bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

Bar snacks will also be available in the quaint, cosy pub and a programme of live music will also run at the weekends. It is open from noon to late.

