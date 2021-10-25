Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Down Brewery Lane: Dundee’s Heather Street Food to launch its own coffee company

Following on from their hugely popular street food venture set up outside Dundee's V&A, the team behind Heather Street Food (HSF) will soon be launching their very own coffee brand called Brewery Lane.
By Rebecca Shearer
October 25 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 25 2021, 6.19pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Head roaster Ewan Cameron, left, and business owner Chris Heather with the new coffee roaster.

Named after the Dundee street that the unit housing the new coffee roaster is based on, Chris Heather wanted to bring something new to the city’s coffee offering, inspired by the cafe culture in Australia and New Zealand.

Chris says: “I’m half kiwi and I lived and studied in Wellington for five years at university. That city isn’t much bigger than Dundee but it had nine small independent coffee roasters in it.

The beans after being roasted.

“Dundee has never had the type of artisan coffee roaster you’d find in Australia or New Zealand so I’ve always dreamed of building one here.

“By sourcing the most flavoursome coffee beans in the world and roasting them right here in Dundee, we’re aiming to build a coffee roaster the city can be proud of.”

Already award winning

After winning two gold stars at the Great Taste Awards for a Peruvian coffee bean Chris and his team sample roasted earlier this year, he’s delighted to have won an award before officially launching to the public.

He added: “It’s not often you win a big award before you’ve even opened!

“We’re so lucky with how locals have come out and supported what we’ve done at Heather Street Food so building a coffee roaster feels like the next logical step.

Chris Heather and head roaster Ewan Cameron testing the roaster.

“We’re still getting to grips with the big Giesen coffee roaster which was custom made for us in the Netherlands.

“Hopefully in the next few weeks we’ll have our first batch available to taste and we plan to be launching at HSF at the start of next week. We will be producing small pouches of both whole beans and ground coffee for people to enjoy at home. The bags will be available to buy from the HSF trailer outside V&A Dundee.”

Down Brewery Lane

Based on Dundee’s aptly-named Brewery Lane, Chris is delighted to be following in the footsteps of some of the city’s top historical brewers with his new coffee roastery.

He continued: “The coffee roaster is built in a unit on a historic site on Brewery Lane. Traditional breweries that were huge at the time like the Park & Pleasance brewery and Balingall & Son brewery brewed beer on our site as far back as the 18th Century.

“When we’re roasting, we’re standing in the footsteps of Dundee’s finest brewers and entrepreneurs which is pretty amazing.”

First launch

Expecting to launch the first batch of coffee at Heather Street Food from early next week, Chris already has plans for his first single origin roast.

He said: “The first single origin coffee we’ll be producing comes from an organic coffee grower in a mountainous forest region called Chiapas in Mexico.

“It’s in a special biosphere reserve known as the ‘cloud forest’ because it’s at such a high altitude – the tops of the trees are lost in fog.

The first bag of beans.

“We deal with a coffee brokerage who managed to get their hands on some sacks for us. It took a long time to get here via Antwerp and London but we’re so excited that it’s finally here in Dundee.

“We sample roasted it earlier this year and it’s the best coffee I’ve ever tasted. There was zero bitterness and it has beautiful tasting notes of chocolate, hazelnut and caramel.”

It will be available exclusively through Heather Street Food at V&A Dundee. Keep an eye on Brewery Lane Coffee’s Instagram page (instagram.com/brewerylanecoffee/) for updates and more information.

