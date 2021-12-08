See inside The Giddy Goose’s new bar launching in Perth this week

An error occurred. Please try again.

The owners behind a successful small independent hospitality firm will open their third venue this week.

Lauren and Calum Runciman will bring The Giddy Goose to Perth, opening the new venue in the former Brown & Blacks venue on St John’s Place on Saturday December 11.

The owners opened the first venue in Dundee, with the Angus venue opening in April 2021. It is their biggest venue to date and Lauren and Calum have invested a six-figure sum into the premises.

Completely changing the interior design and layout of the venue, the owners also have plans to open more venues with their eyes on Stirling and Edinburgh.

With a capacity of 107 covers inside and seating for 50 outside in the Giddy bohemian beer garden, which will launch in spring, the Giddy Goose will bring a new offering to Perth including its popular pot-tails – cocktails served in plant pots.

A team between 20 to 25 staff including both kitchen and front of house will be employed.

Manager of the Forfar Giddy Goose venue, Chloe Mason, has been overseeing part of the project and is looking forward to opening the third venue in the brand’s portfolio.

What will it look like?

Decked out in the Giddy Goose’s signature style, eye-catching additions will be present to transform the space.

Chloe said: “With new opportunities arising in Perth, we found it was the perfect time to open and bringing something new and vibrant to St John’s Square.

“We have expanded the previous capacity allowing us to invite more people in. The location of the bar has changed allowing people to have a seat at the bar.

“The kitchen has had a complete structural makeover, allowing for more efficiency.

“The interior is the same Giddy vibe we have at all our venues with some extra eye-catching features that will most definitely stand out.

“Our life-size tree is one that we have done especially for the Perth venue, which is perfect for those photo opportunities as well as our new bohemian beer garden.

“We will also have traditional Christmas décor inside and outside The Giddy for the launch which will allow people to get many photos.”

What’s on offer?

With a similar menu to the other venues, with slight variations here and there, Chloe says popular dishes including handmade stone baked pizzas and loaded fries will also be on offer.

“Our most popular dishes would be the beef brisket loaded fries and our most popular burgers, tend to be our maple bacon burger or our black and blue burger. We also have a well-known halloumi burger for vegetarians.

“Our heatwave and Giddy barbecue pizza I find also tend to be our biggest sellers.

“The pot-tails change weekly which tend to be a variety of vodka, gin or rum-based. Over summer we had Love Island themed pot-tails and our ‘Island Vibes’ was a clear winner with our customers. Our Bohemian Raspberry and Fruity Fool pot-tails have neem popular in the past.”

A range of deals will run at the restaurant including its Monday Madness buy one get one free deal and two for one Sunday on all pizzas and burgers.

