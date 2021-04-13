First look at new Kirkcaldy wellbeing hub for NHS staff at Victoria Hospital

Work to create a new £200,000 wellbeing hub for hard working NHS Fife staff is on track.

Initial design images of the new permanent hub for staff at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital have been released by NHS Fife.

The hubs were introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to give staff a calm and relaxing environment to take a break from the demands of work.

Hubs were designed to give busy staff the chance to recharge, take breaks and get the chance for refreshments away from busy wards and departments.

First in Scotland

Kirkcaldy’s was one of the first in Scotland, first located in the Maggie’s Centre before being moved to the Staff Club in the grounds of the hospital.

The project to build the hub, which will have a permanent home in the Staff Club, is expected to be completed in Autumn this year.

It is funded in part by an anonymous donation to the Fife Health Charity and from existing endowments.

The new facility will boast a lounge area, dining space and a mezzanine level with an informal meeting space.

The Fife Health Charity has also agreed in principle to the creation of further staff wellbeing hubs in healthcare sites across Fife.

Chair of the Fife Health Charity’s Board of Trustees, Rt Hon Tricia Marwick, said work is progressing well and the project is on course to be completed as scheduled.

She added: “The initial designs for the new hub have now been developed, with the new space planned to provide a calming environment for staff to relax and recharge away from busy hospital wards and departments.

“The next stage will see the design taken to our staff representatives to enable them to comment on the proposals and provide input on any necessary amendments.

“Once completed later this year, the new wellbeing hub will serve as a lasting reminder of the incredible efforts of healthcare staff in Fife in caring for local people during the Covid-19 pandemic.”